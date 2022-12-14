Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Jason Levien tax evasion, Spirit signings, and more

Week three of “Wake up early and go to a cell signal-less location for work” is upon me! But this time, Kicks are included.

Jason Levien accused of tax evasion (B&RU): Financial drama in the district? I never... Credit to Ryan Keefer and Sarah Kallassy for staying right on the top of this one with actual discussion with Levien himself.

Rooney to box Tyson Fury (ESPN): Ok, ok, it’s only to prepare for a fight against someone else, but still, D.C. United finds its way into the news in the strangest ways thanks to its spotlight-grabbing head coach.

Tyson Fury is really going to use Wayne Rooney to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk pic.twitter.com/cswIIcQwa6 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 12, 2022

Washington Spirit Signs Defender Gabrielle Carle (Spirit): The Washington Spirit are slowly but surely filling out their squad. More from us here.

Washington Spirit Re-Signs Defender Camryn Biegalski (Spirit): For real, the Spirit are doing everything they can to prepare their back line!

: https://t.co/UFp3sJeRS9 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) December 13, 2022

Today, we learn who will face Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final this weekend. There’s a real Cinderella story on the table as Morocco look to knock out their third colonizer in a row, France. I’ll make this simple. If France get to wear this kit:

...then they will be fighting to defend their 2018 World Cup title. Any other kit? I think Morocco will put on a defensive miracle show and send France home. Note, should France face Argentina in the final, this kit logic will ring true there as well. Since we have yet to see France’s white away kit (France wore all blue against Tunisia where the colonized again beat the colonizer), surely that kit will present itself soon. When it does, France will not see its third star above that glorious rooster.