Washington Spirit sign Canadian international Gabrielle Carle

The Washington Spirit’s rebuild was going to require a lot of new names coming into the squad and now we finally have our first. Canadian international Gabrielle Carle has joined the Spirit on a two-year contract, with a team option for the 2025 season.

After two former Florida State assistants under Mark Krikorian, Mike Bristol and Morinao Imaizumi, joined the Spirit’s coaching staff, it was only a matter of time until a former FSU player showed up as well. After graduating, Carle went to Sweden to play a season for Kristianstads in the Damallsvenskan. During her only season with the club she started twenty-two league matches, scoring twice and assisting once. She also scored a brace in a UWCL qualification match.

Carle is a versatile wide player who is comfortable with both feet, but has an additional cleverness with her left that probably makes that side her best position. With Kelley O’Hara missing so much match time, the Spirit really struggled to nail down fullbacks last season, particularly on the left. Carle’s skillset makes her a good bet to start at left back when the Spirit kickoff the 2023 season.

While the rebuild continues, Carle is a smart signing who can be an immediate solution for the club. Welcome to DC!

Get hype

2023 Roster (so far)

Goalkeepers (1): Aubrey Kingsbury

Defenders (4): Gabrielle Carle; Emily Sonnett; Sam Staab; Anna Heilferty

Midfielders (7): Jordan Baggett; Dorian Bailey; Bayley Feist; Tori Huster; Ashley Sanchez; Marissa Sheva; Andi Sullivan

Forwards (4): Maddie Elwell; Ashley Hatch; Tara McKeown; Trinity Rodman