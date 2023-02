Well, friends, today’s the day. Come tomorrow, this site will no longer be supported by SB Nation.

While this isn’t goodbye, it’s certainly a change. We’re thankful for the community that has grown around this site, and we’re hoping you all stick with us as we continue to cover D.C. United, Washington Spirit, Loudoun United, and all things soccer in the DMV!

Come find us in our new home, The District Press, for today’s Freedom Kicks!

See you on the other side!