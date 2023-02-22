Wednesday Freedom Kicks: New MLS playoff format, Berry to Atlanta, and more

The MLS season kicks off this weekend. I’m excited, though maybe not necessarily prepared. Let’s get to the kicks!

Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Format and Schedule (MLS): MLS has a new playoff format, and you might need some more words to explain it to people.

MLS has a new playoff format, and it’s complicated (Pro Soccer Wire): Fortunately, Jason Anderson has words ready to help explain this structure.

Goff shared some interesting tidbits from Coach Rooney. My eyes are on the words “season roster”:

Wayne Rooney says …



Birnbaum captains the squad again.



Starting keeper revealed Sat.



Hopeful for new player(s) in week or two.



50-50 Morrison on season roster.



Akinmboni, 16, “very likely” to start. “He's been fantastic.” #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) February 21, 2023

An important announcement came last evening. Martín Rodríguez has torn his ACL and will be out for the season.

D.C. United’s Martín Rodríguez is expected to miss MLS season with torn ACL #dcu https://t.co/HwuuXkYqmm — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) February 22, 2023

D.C. United Acquire up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money From Atlanta United in Exchange for Forward Miguel Berry (D.C. United): The trade we knew was coming is finally official.

For those interested in socializing and maybe getting some Spirit merchandise while watching the USWNT take on Brazil tonight:

Cheer on the in their final match of the #SheBelievesCup!



We are partnering with the @WashSpirit and @AtlasBrewWorks to throw a watch party at @FranklinHallDC. Join us for Atlas specials, Spirit Merch, and prize giveaways. The game kicks off on 2/22 at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/Ge02pDn8Up — District Sports (@DistrictSports) February 21, 2023

With preseason behind them, Dynamo ready for a new journey under Ben Olsen (The Striker): It’s finally happening. Ben Olsen’s first season away from the District in decades begins this weekend.

Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season? (MLS): Plenty of room to move up!

Interested in predicted starting lineups? Here’s what we see from D.C. (already out of date) and their weekend opponent, Toronto. I think Toronto has a high ceiling this year, but they may not be hitting the ground running, so playing them now isn’t all that bad in my mind. However, if Ayo Akinola sees the pitch, I will immediately dread the goal he inevitably scores against United.

Nowhere to go but up this year for Wayne Rooney's @dcunited. — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 20, 2023

Busy offseason for #TFCLive with Sean Johnson, Matt Hedges, Sigurd Rosted and Adama Diomande joining Bob Bradley in year two.



How far will Insigne & Bernardeschi take @TorontoFC? — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 21, 2023

That’s all for today. Have at it in the comments!