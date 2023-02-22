 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Freedom Kicks: New MLS playoff format, Berry to Atlanta, and more

Stability? Who needs it?

By KerryHess14
Philadelphia Union v Los Angeles Football Club: - 2022 MLS Cup Final Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

The MLS season kicks off this weekend. I’m excited, though maybe not necessarily prepared. Let’s get to the kicks!

Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Format and Schedule (MLS): MLS has a new playoff format, and you might need some more words to explain it to people.

MLS has a new playoff format, and it’s complicated (Pro Soccer Wire): Fortunately, Jason Anderson has words ready to help explain this structure.

Goff shared some interesting tidbits from Coach Rooney. My eyes are on the words “season roster”:

An important announcement came last evening. Martín Rodríguez has torn his ACL and will be out for the season.

D.C. United Acquire up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money From Atlanta United in Exchange for Forward Miguel Berry (D.C. United): The trade we knew was coming is finally official.

For those interested in socializing and maybe getting some Spirit merchandise while watching the USWNT take on Brazil tonight:

With preseason behind them, Dynamo ready for a new journey under Ben Olsen (The Striker): It’s finally happening. Ben Olsen’s first season away from the District in decades begins this weekend.

Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season? (MLS): Plenty of room to move up!

Interested in predicted starting lineups? Here’s what we see from D.C. (already out of date) and their weekend opponent, Toronto. I think Toronto has a high ceiling this year, but they may not be hitting the ground running, so playing them now isn’t all that bad in my mind. However, if Ayo Akinola sees the pitch, I will immediately dread the goal he inevitably scores against United.

That’s all for today. Have at it in the comments!

