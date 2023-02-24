Friday Freedom Kicks: Bill Hamid to Dundee United, MLS opening weekend, fate of B&RU and more

MLS opening weekend is almost upon us! Unfortunately, the D.C. area is finally getting some real February weather, and we could even get some snow tomorrow. As a native Midwesterner, I do love snow, but the timing isn’t exactly ideal for spending an evening at Audi Field. Get your scarves out of the closet is what I’m saying!

3 things we learned about the USWNT from SheBelieves (Gaming Society)

B&RU’s own André Carlisle shares his big takeaways and/or concerns from the USWNT performance at the SheBelieves Cup.

Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid (The Courier)

Glad to see Bill Hamid has found a likely landing spot, even though we’ll miss him in the District. Dundee are currently in 12th place of 12 in the Scottish Premiership, so they could certainly use the help.

If you — like me — have not signed up for MLS Season Pass yet, you can check out the first game of the season tomorrow night for free!

Ranking all 29 MLS teams by tier for 2023 (MLS)

Get hyped for games this weekend with this breakdown of each team’s chances and potential starting XIs. The bad news: DCU are in the bottom tier. The good news: the tier is called “Prove Me Wrong,” and, you know, they could.

How all 32 World Cup Teams performed in the second-last window before the tournament (ESPN)

With the 2023 World Cup only a few months away, you can brush up on the current status of all 32 teams here. After beating all of my friends in our 2022 World Cup draft, I have a title to defend and am trying to absorb all the information I can!

Stay tuned for some Friday evening soccer news, as Loudoun United are having their 2023 kit reveal party tonight at 6 p.m.

Finally, we know you’ve all been patiently waiting for an update on the next steps for Black and Red United. I am excited to announce that our new site will be online within the next few days!

Stay warm out there, friends, and ¡Vamos United!