D.C. United moves, jersey/stadium rankings & more: Freedom Kicks for 2/20/23

And hopes for a sleepy holiday Monday

By Ryan Keefer
MLS: D.C. United at New England Revolution

Hi there, I’m sort of coming back to things after a weekend of child playdates, I assume not much happened?

D.C. United agrees to trade forward Miguel Berry to Atlanta for cash (WaPo): OK I guess?

Top 10 new MLS jerseys for 2023 (The 18): Dunno if the FC Dallas kit is better than D.C.’s (it’s not), but ‘tis the season. Dirty South Soccer with the right take.

Ranking The NWSL Stadiums (13th Man): Audi Field gets ranked (with the WoSo context) also.

Martin, Loudoun United look forward to new changes (me): I went to practice, hung out, talked with the new guys. Their Open Cup opponent was also named Friday afternoon.

Anyway, off you go.

