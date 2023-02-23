Thursday Freedom Kicks: USWNT win SheBelieves, MLS expansion news, and more

Happy Thursday, everyone. By the time you read this, I will be on my stupid early flight home to DC from Dallas, where I was for the finale of the SheBelieves Cup. We begin right there:

2023 SheBelieves Cup - USA 2-1 Brazil: Triumph in Texas as the USWNT take the trophy - SSFC

The USWNT beat Brazil 2-1 to win the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Mallory Swanson was named the tournament’s MVP.

San Diego, Las Vegas top MLS expansion candidates - ESPN

MLS commissioner Don Garber says that San Diego and Las Vegas are the frontrunners for the 30th MLS expansion franchise. The league hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.

Haiti, Portugal, Panama complete FIFA Women’s World Cup field - SSFC

The inter-confederation playoffs were completed last night, and the 2023 Women’s World Cup field of 32 is set.

Lionesses thrash Belgium to retain Arnold Clark Cup - BBC

England stomps out Belgium by a 6-1 score to win their Arnold Clark Cup back for another year.

Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season? - MLS

Spoiler alert: D.C. United is 26th to open the season.

10 new faces you need to know for the 2023 MLS season - MLS

Mateusz Klich is on the list for D.C. United.

D.C. United’s Martín Rodríguez to miss MLS season with torn ACL - Washington Post

A big blow for the Black-and-Red as one of their creative midfielders is out for the season. Let’s see if Wayne Rooney can land another player as the season gets underway.

Football regulator: UK government confirms new independent body - BBC

The new UK football regulator, among other things, can block clubs from joining a Super League. We’ll see how that actually works.

Black History Month: Looking back on Black American soccer history - SSFC

On the latest Stars & Stripes FC Podcast, I discuss some of the great Black American soccer stories that I’ve been able to write over the years, including my story on Bill Hamid.

That’s it for today...enjoy the weather!