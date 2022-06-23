To accompany the news of D.C. United acquiring Martin Rodriguez, the team also announced that midfielder Edison Flores was transferred to Atlas FC of Liga MX. Signed in January 2020 as part of a club-record $5 million transfer, Flores goes to the defending Liga MX champions for reportedly a tenth of the cost.

When he was acquired as a 25-year-old, the Peru international had scored in the most recent Copa America final and was coming off a solid year scoring seven goals with then Liga MX side Morelias. Orejas suffered through injury and inconsistent play during his time in Black-and-Red, scoring three goals and adding his name to a list of poorly performing marquee Designated Player signings for D.C. to include Marcelo Gallardo, Hamdi Salihi, Rafael, and Branko Boskovic.

While Rodriguez assumes Flores’ international spot, D.C. is now back down to one Designated Player on their roster presently (Taxi Fountas). Following initial reports of Hamburg midfielder Sonny Kittel coming to D.C. following an agreed-upon transfer fee, Kittel withdrew and returned to Hamburg for training Wednesday, with reasons ranging from a failed medical (according to D.C.) to Kittel’s coach asking him to stay or the negotiation process taking too long. It remains to be seen who (if any) alternatives are lined up presently; D.C. is reportedly interested in bringing former New York Red Bulls forward Fabio Gomes, who is currently at Atletico Miniero, though a) Liga MX side Cruz Azul appears to have an interest (as does Charlotte FC), and would not appear to be the type of signing that merits the position. Joao Rojas, also a one-time subject of interest for D.C. earlier this year, appears to be headed on his way to Liga MX side Monterey.