Report: D.C. United interested in midfielder Sonny Kittel

The German media outlet Bild reports that D.C. United is one of three MLS clubs that are interested in the services of 29-year-old midfielder Sonny Kittel from Hamburg (Pablo Maurer confirms the interest on DC’s side). The report lists a transfer fee of 1 million Euros, with a 2 and a half year contract (with an additional option year) signed that will presumably make him a designated player. The two other MLS clubs that are interested are Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, though it should be noted that ESPN reported that SKC is close to signing a midfielder from another German side (Erik Thommy from Stuttgart), and Black and Red United understands that RSL does not appear to be interested at this time.

Kittel largely plays as an attacking midfielder but can play on both wings, scoring 30 goals and recording 33 assists over 104 since coming from FC Ingolstadt three years ago, where he scored 23 goals and 22 assists over 90 games (stats via Transfermarkt). Kittel made his professional debut with Eintracht Frankfurt at 17, and played 54 games with the club.

With the looming departure of Edison Flores to Liga MX side Atlas, Kittel would inherit the international and Designated Player roster spots vacated by Las Orejas, who is supposedly agreeing to that deal sometime this week. It remains to be seen if this is separate from or in addition to D.C.’s interest in French striker Thomas Henry from Venezia, which Maurer confirmed this morning.

