Just shy of two months ago a reeling FC Tulsa side came to Leesburg and managed to nab a road point with two goals in the last 12 minutes for a 2-2 draw against a Loudoun side that was in the midst of giving up late goals that resulted in points squandered. Tulsa tried to use it as a springboard towards a playoff spot and the results for them have been mixed, going 4-3, including a midweek loss to Hartford where they gave up the go-ahead goal late in the game on their home field, damaging their playoff chances. Loudoun has gone 2-5 over that same span, with those wins coming in their last three games, with the loss being a narrow one in San Antonio. So now Loudoun tries to get some payback and continue some shape of current form as they play a Tulsa side desperate to hang onto some chance of a postseason berth, while Loudoun (if they win) can get closer to them in the process.

Key player concept: Keep going, like the man said

That’s what Ryan Martin said after last week’s win over Atlanta, which was against an MLS2 side (4 of Loudoun’s 6 wins are over the deuces), and on the road, in Oklahoma, playing in a baseball stadium against a side looking to keep playoff hopes alive? Loudoun’s going to have to use the confidence they had last week and push it forward this week. Should they get a win tonight, they go to play Memphis next Wednesday, who will be looking to clinch a spot when the sides meet. It doesn’t get any easier, but the Red-and-White should make it harder for others.

Location: ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK)

Kickoff time: 8:30 pm Eastern

Projected Loudoun starting 11/who D.C. United is loaning: Team of the Week Honoree Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, Gaoussou Samaké, and Hayden Sargis return for this matchup. As far as the Academy goes, Kristian Fletcher is expected to be back, joined by Dane Jacomen and Ignacio Alem. Hassan Aqboub, whom the team signed yesterday on a loan from Morocco, should be in the 18 also. It remains to be seen if Fletcher starts for Tyler Freeman (who had arguably his best Loudoun performance last week) or if the two start together, so that would be one to watch for.

Starters: Luis Zamudio; Greene, Jalen Robinson (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Samaké; Garay, Nicky Downs; Abdoul Zanne, Skage Simonsen, Fletcher; Freeman

Bench: Dane Jacomen, Sargis, Jean-Christophe Koffi, Houssou Landry, Zoumana Diarra, Alem, Aqboub

Key Tulsa player/former D.C. players: Austin Wormell

Garay may have been on the Team of the Week, but Wormell won Player of the Week over Garay and has the team’s four clean sheets, including their win last week. Loudoun got two on him last time so they know they can get some by him, but in case they do, they’ll also want to watch for Rodrigo Da Costa and Dario Suarez. Former Philadelphia Union draftee Marcus Epps was acquired since Loudoun and Phoenix played (for JJ Williams), so he’ll be one to watch as well.

Referee: Melvin Rivas

Available streaming: ESPN+ (click to subscribe to ESPN+, and your friends at B&RU get a little bit of cash!)

What are you drinking?: Remnants of an Other Half tap takeover at the bottle shop near Segra I guess.

This is the place for all your pre-game, in-game, and post-game discussions.

