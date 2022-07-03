Loudoun United has evolved into a small force at its home field of Segra Field, as the last time they had not won involved a goalkeeper scoring in extra time to result in a draw. While Sunday night was not as dramatic, a late goal in the 97th minute forced Loudoun to share the points with FC Tulsa for a 2-2 draw in front of 1,405 at Segra.

As D.C. United have a game tomorrow, the loan downs were minimal once again, as Jacob Greene and Gaoussou Samaké started. Jeremy Garay, back from his time with El Salvador during the CONCACAF U-20 tournament, was on the bench. Abdellatif Aboukoura started, with Dance Jacomen and Kristian Fletcher on the bench.

Despite the lack of current homegrowns on Loudoun’s roster Sunday, a former homegrown opened scoring:

Shortly before halftime (where Tulsa looked the better side), Rodrigo Da Costa drew a questionable penalty which led to J.J. Williams’ attempt:

Early into the second half, Tyler Freeman took advantage of a quick restart and gave Loudoun the brace:

Dario Suarez redirected a Gabi Torres cross into the net deep into the second half to halve Loudoun’s lead:

As Loudoun continued hanging on, Da Costa returned to haunt them for late game heroics for Tulsa:

90'+7 | RODRIGOAL STRIKES AGAIN



da Costa gets the late equalizer to send us home with another point.



2-2 | #LDNvTUL pic.twitter.com/UKrdDuC4nS — FC Tulsa (@FCTulsa) July 4, 2022

Including last week, the goal was the third in the last six games the Red-and-White have allowed in the 94th minute or later.

Loudoun (4-10-3, 15 pts) is off for a bit, with their next game being Saturday, July 16 when they host the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Segra Field at 7:30 pm.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 17

Loudoun United FC 2 (Robinson 7, Freeman 54)

FC Tulsa 1 (Williams 43 (PKM), Suarez 85, Da Costa 90+7)

Lineups:

Loudoun (343): Luis Zamudio; Jalen Robinson (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Grant Lillard; Gaoussou Samaké, Michael Gamble (Kristian Fletcher 90+1), Nicky Downs, Jacob Greene; Tyler Freeman (Jeremy Garay 66), Abdellatif Aboukoura (Azaad Liadi 58), Skage Simonsen (Abdoul Zanne 58)

Tulsa (343): Austin Wormell; Robert Rodriguez, Johnny Fenwick, Adrian Diz Pe; Bradley Bourgeois (C), Abuchi Obinwa (Petar Cuic 66), Eric Bird, Gabi Torres; Lebo Moloto (Dario Suarez 65), J.J. Williams (Brian Brown 65), Rodrigo De Costa

Bookings:

Loudoun - Greene 53, Zamudio 88, Gamble 90

Phoenix - Obinwa 17, Torres 29, Bird 90