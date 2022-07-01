 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Freedom Kicks: MLS All-Star 2022 voting closes today, Megan Rapinoe to be awarded Medal of Freedom, and more

Congratulations to Bill Hamid on joining #teamdad!

By SarahKallassy
MLS: Austin FC at D.C. United Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday! As we count down the minutes to the holiday weekend (and a weekend full of D.C. United, Washington Spirit, and Loudoun United matches), let’s take a look at all the excellent soccer news out there!

Today is the last day of voting for MLS All-Star! We’re looking forward to seeing if Taxi Fountas will be representing the Black-and-Red in August!

Fountas has undoubtedly made an impact since joining D.C. United and been named to MLS Team of the Week three times. If you haven’t voted yet, hurry up! Voting closes soon.

Megan Rapinoe is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on July 7. She is the first soccer player to receive the award and one of six female athletes or coaches. Rapinoe will miss the USWNT’s upcoming match against Jamaica as there is a conflict with the award ceremony.

Jackson Hopkins and the U20s compete for a spot in the 2024 Olympics tonight!

In more good news, Bill Hamid is going to be a dad! Congratulations to Bill and Rachelle!

Weekend Matches

Washington Spirit heads to San Diego to face San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, July 3 at 5 PM EST.

Loudoun United will host FC Tulsa on July 3 at 7:30 pm EST.

D.C. United will travel to Florida to play Orlando City SC on the 4th of July at 7 PM EST.

Here’s wishing everyone a safe and happy 4th of July weekend! Let's take it to the comments.

