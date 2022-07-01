Friday Freedom Kicks: MLS All-Star 2022 voting closes today, Megan Rapinoe to be awarded Medal of Freedom, and more

Happy Friday! As we count down the minutes to the holiday weekend (and a weekend full of D.C. United, Washington Spirit, and Loudoun United matches), let’s take a look at all the excellent soccer news out there!

Today is the last day of voting for MLS All-Star! We’re looking forward to seeing if Taxi Fountas will be representing the Black-and-Red in August!

Fountas has undoubtedly made an impact since joining D.C. United and been named to MLS Team of the Week three times. If you haven’t voted yet, hurry up! Voting closes soon.

These All-Stars are voting for Taxi



⭐️ Don't forget to lock in your #MLSAllStar vote today! » https://t.co/wGcUrsrXzk — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 1, 2022

Megan Rapinoe is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on July 7. She is the first soccer player to receive the award and one of six female athletes or coaches. Rapinoe will miss the USWNT’s upcoming match against Jamaica as there is a conflict with the award ceremony.

The highest civilian honor in the United States. @mPinoe will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 1, 2022

Jackson Hopkins and the U20s compete for a spot in the 2024 Olympics tonight!

We're backing the birthday boy tonight



Jackson Hopkins and the #U20MYNT can secure a trip to the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a win tonight



» @Concacaf U-20 Championship

⚽️ » at 9PM ET

» @FS1 & @TUDNUSA

» @USYNT https://t.co/dCH8cv3bnk pic.twitter.com/dz3Z4t2c9l — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 1, 2022

In more good news, Bill Hamid is going to be a dad! Congratulations to Bill and Rachelle!

Got a goalie on the way #Fatherhood pic.twitter.com/8cjo0REipt — Bill Hamid (@BillHamid28) June 30, 2022

Weekend Matches

Washington Spirit heads to San Diego to face San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, July 3 at 5 PM EST.

Loudoun United will host FC Tulsa on July 3 at 7:30 pm EST.

D.C. United will travel to Florida to play Orlando City SC on the 4th of July at 7 PM EST.

Here’s wishing everyone a safe and happy 4th of July weekend! Let's take it to the comments.