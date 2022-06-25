Loudoun United headed West in the hopes of starting a win streak and facing a team they hadn’t played before. The team, Orange County SC had been struggling in the midst of defending their USL Championship from 2021, and following a big moment by a local DMV player, shifted momentum en route to a 3-1 win over Loudoun at Championship Soccer Stadium.

D.C. United sent Gaoussou Samaké down for playing time, and Jacob Greene returned to the XI after being out last week. Fresh of his USL Team of the Week accomplishment, Abdellatif Aboukoura started in the lineup, with Kristian Fletcher on the bench, for Academy players.

Loudoun started out of the gates early, with Skage Simonsen capitalizing off an excellent pass from Aboukoura:

Orange County’s response was just as quick:

Loudoun held their own following the quick goal, and Joe Rice (in his second straight start) continued to show well:

23' | BIG save from @JoeR1ce to keep it level!



1 - 1 | #OCvLDN pic.twitter.com/Uj4ENMO1zy — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) June 26, 2022

Loudoun found themselves on the other end of halftime with a chance to take the lead, as Aboukoura drew a penalty by getting fouled inside the area, but a poor Sami Guediri penalty attempt was saved by former Loudoun Soccer player Colin Shutler. Minutes later, Erick “Cubo” Torres put OC in front:

Iloski scored his second goal 90 minutes after his first with a rocket that sealed things for OCSC:

The next game for Loudoun (4-10-2, 14 pts) is on Sunday, July 3 at 7:15 pm when they host FC Tulsa.

Highlights will be added when they are available.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 16

Orange County SC 3 1 (Iloski 4, 90+4, Torres 58)

Loudoun United FC 1 (Simonsen 2, Guediri (PKM 51)

Lineups:

OCSC (442): Colin Shutler; Ivan Hoffman, Ahmed Longmire, Michael Orozco (C), Alex Villanueva (Thomas McCabe 68); Tony Rocha (Jonathan Gomez 79), Kevin Partida, Milan Iloski; Oluwakorede Osundina (Ivan Gutierrez 56), Erick Torres (Sean Okoli 78)

Loudoun (343): Joe Rice; Jalen Robinson (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Grant Lillard (Azaad Liadi 78); Jacob Greene, Houssou Landry (Gaoussou Samaké 45), Nicky Downs, Sami Guediri (Rio Hope-Gund 59); Abdellatif Aboukoura (Tyler Freeman 59), Abdoul Zanne (Kristian Fletcher 70), Skage Simonsen

Bookings:

OCSC - Pedersen 27, 69 (RC), Orozco 52

Loudoun - Landry 19, Guediri 32