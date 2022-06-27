DC/Loudoun lose, USYNT, USWNT & more: Freedom Kicks for 6/27/22

Let me tell you, having a child with a 101-degree fever and his getting new teeth? Not fun!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-1 loss to Nashville by us, WaPo, and MLS.

Recap: Loudoun United unable to capitalize in 3-1 loss to Orange County SC (us): This wasn’t as close as the score says, but an L is an L I guess.

Jackson Hopkins replaces Obed Vargas on USA’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship Roster (USSF): Came on Saturday night for his first appearance, the dude’s quietly having a nice year.

LAFC sign star attacker Gareth Bale (Angels on Parade): Apparently there was some gnashing of teeth about this online in places, and I guess people are entitled to it, but D.C. United have seen two different guys who wear the #10 for their clubs (Sonny Kittel and Joao Rojas) spurn them over a six-month span; Kittel’s returned to Hamburg, and Emelec spurned D.C., only to see Rojas in the final stages of a move to Monterey.

Honestly, I think Bale wasn’t that close to coming here, and that he was closer to moving to Cardiff City than us, before LAFC moved in. But the larger problem I think is that rejections like Kittel, Rojas, Derrick Williams, and Bakaye Dibassy are growing and growing, and if they can’t land the more modest signings of $1-3 million, then how or why would anyone assume they could get a marquee signing these days? That is, unless they really, REALLY do their homework and pitch books.

Anyway, D.C. United sign this man:

Alexander Ovechkin out here trucking dudes on a soccer field pic.twitter.com/F9yb7dz4kw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2022

USWNT vs. Colombia, 2022 Friendly: USA overcomes early struggles in 3-0 victory (SSFC): Will be interesting to see how they go into the CONCACAF championships.

Anyway, I’ve been slowly going through and laughing at the new Kids in the Hall episodes, and there’s one in there called Super Drunk that I laughed at and I remembered this one: