1.8 million World Cup tickets sold, USMNT strikers find new clubs, and more: Freedom Kicks for June 30, 2022

Last day of the month!

By Donald Wine II
City Skylines in Qatar’s Capital Doha

Hello everyone! It’s the last day of June, so continue to celebrate, love and support our LGBTQ+ community every single day, not just when they have a dedicated month.

Qatar World Cup: FIFA sells 1.8 million tickets for 2022 tournament - ESPNFC

1.8 million tickets have been sold for this fall’s World Cup, and a final phase of tickets is set to go on sale next week.

USMNT Strikers on the Move: Pefok and Haji Wright set to join new teams - SSFC

Shoutout to Jordan Pefok and Haji Wright, who will be headed to Union Berlin and Hull City, respectively. Ball out, y’all.

USWNT penalty takers: Where things stand following struggles against Colombia - The Athletic

Who should be taking penalty kicks for the USWNT next month at the Concacaf W Championship? A deep dive analysis of the potential players who could be the go-tos for Vlatko Andonovski.

Serie A will decide Scudetto winner by playoff in case of tie in the table - ESPNFC

If there is a tie in Serie A this season, a playoff will determine the winner, not a tiebreaker. That could be fun, especially between two great teams.

Why Barcelona’s ground is called ‘Camp Nou’ not ‘Nou Camp’ - The Athletic

An inside look at why FC Barcelona’s stadium must be called by one name: Camp Nou.

Football banning orders extended to include online hate offences - BBC

Online abuse will now be grounds for bans from football stadiums in England. Better late than never.

Hit the comments to discuss it all!

