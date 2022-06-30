Hello everyone! It’s the last day of June, so continue to celebrate, love and support our LGBTQ+ community every single day, not just when they have a dedicated month.

Qatar World Cup: FIFA sells 1.8 million tickets for 2022 tournament - ESPNFC

1.8 million tickets have been sold for this fall’s World Cup, and a final phase of tickets is set to go on sale next week.

USMNT Strikers on the Move: Pefok and Haji Wright set to join new teams - SSFC

Shoutout to Jordan Pefok and Haji Wright, who will be headed to Union Berlin and Hull City, respectively. Ball out, y’all.

USWNT penalty takers: Where things stand following struggles against Colombia - The Athletic

Who should be taking penalty kicks for the USWNT next month at the Concacaf W Championship? A deep dive analysis of the potential players who could be the go-tos for Vlatko Andonovski.

Serie A will decide Scudetto winner by playoff in case of tie in the table - ESPNFC

If there is a tie in Serie A this season, a playoff will determine the winner, not a tiebreaker. That could be fun, especially between two great teams.

Why Barcelona’s ground is called ‘Camp Nou’ not ‘Nou Camp’ - The Athletic

An inside look at why FC Barcelona’s stadium must be called by one name: Camp Nou.

Football banning orders extended to include online hate offences - BBC

Online abuse will now be grounds for bans from football stadiums in England. Better late than never.

