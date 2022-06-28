Tuesday Freedom Kicks: MLS Team of the Week, USWNT plays tonight, and more

It’s a quiet(er) day here in soccer news, especially after D.C. United gave us three headlines in a day last week.
Taxi Fountas has continued showing his quality on the field. A fundamental difference maker, he scored D.C.’s lone goal on Saturday against Nashville SC.
9️⃣ Games. 6️⃣ Goals.— D.C. United (@dcunited) June 27, 2022
Taxi was back on the scoresheet on Saturday.@T_Fountas | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/fbhyyrNHFd
Unfortunately, the goals scored against the Black-and-Red set Hany Mukhtar up for MLS Team of the Week. No D.C. United Players made the XI or the bench this week.
The stars of Week 16. ⭐️https://t.co/2TPYyUti1I | @Audi #GoalsDriveProgress pic.twitter.com/AOp8TYhGKj— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2022
Congratulations to D.C. United Academy players for their win against Lamorinda SC! We wish you all the best in the quarterfinals!
16s advance to the quarterfinals of the #MLSNextCup with a 8-7 penalty shootout win against Lamorinda SC!— D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) June 27, 2022
Congratulations boys! On to the next!
⚽ Ignacio Alem #dcuyouth | #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/du6nDdazhl
D.C. United hosted “Play on the Pitch” after Saturday’s match. Youth teams gathered to play a small sided 5v5 tournament.
️ Scenes from Play on the Pitch! ✨@OrthoVirginia » https://t.co/pOGyvBnUQz pic.twitter.com/AATBQZSSNl— D.C. United (@dcunited) June 27, 2022
Since we can’t brag enough about how amazing the Washington Spirit is, let’s take a look at these familiar faces in the USWNT lineup from Saturday:
Our XI today in Colorado #USAvCOL x @Allstate— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 25, 2022
Lineup Notes » https://t.co/MH7N3MG8yM pic.twitter.com/xvZuc1TzDy
The USWNT plays again at 10 PM ET tonight!
It's midnight in Utah!— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 28, 2022
HAPPY
MATCH
DAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/HrsAmGHY7j
Since we all need a lift this week, I’ll just leave you with this gem...
On this day in 2019, @WayneRooney did this! pic.twitter.com/YhdPC3g6Hy— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 26, 2022
