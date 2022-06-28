Tuesday Freedom Kicks: MLS Team of the Week, USWNT plays tonight, and more

It’s a quiet(er) day here in soccer news, especially after D.C. United gave us three headlines in a day last week.

Taxi Fountas has continued showing his quality on the field. A fundamental difference maker, he scored D.C.’s lone goal on Saturday against Nashville SC.

Unfortunately, the goals scored against the Black-and-Red set Hany Mukhtar up for MLS Team of the Week. No D.C. United Players made the XI or the bench this week.

Congratulations to D.C. United Academy players for their win against Lamorinda SC! We wish you all the best in the quarterfinals!

16s advance to the quarterfinals of the #MLSNextCup with a 8-7 penalty shootout win against Lamorinda SC!



Congratulations boys! On to the next!



⚽ Ignacio Alem #dcuyouth | #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/du6nDdazhl — D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) June 27, 2022

D.C. United hosted “Play on the Pitch” after Saturday’s match. Youth teams gathered to play a small sided 5v5 tournament.

Since we can’t brag enough about how amazing the Washington Spirit is, let’s take a look at these familiar faces in the USWNT lineup from Saturday:

The USWNT plays again at 10 PM ET tonight!

It's midnight in Utah!



HAPPY



MATCH



DAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/HrsAmGHY7j — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 28, 2022

Since we all need a lift this week, I’ll just leave you with this gem...