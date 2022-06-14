Tuesday Freedom Kicks: MLS heading to Apple TV, Flores soon to depart D.C. United, World Cup 2026 host city reveal, and more

There was certainly an abundance of soccer news today. If you’re still wrapping your head around everything, especially the MLS announcement, join the club.

Major League Soccer and Apple just teamed up in a decade-long deal that establishes Apple TV as the exclusive platform for MLS matches. The first major sports league in the United States to fully commit to a digital media company, MLS’s partnership with Apple could set a new precedent.

The good: no more blackouts and a single platform for all MLS matches. There will also be a new weekly show highlighting the league and original programming. If you’re a season ticket holder, you won’t pay extra.

The bad: you’ll have to pony up more cash for a(nother) subscription.

We’re thrilled to bring @MLS to @AppleTV! Starting next year, ⚽️ fans around the world can watch all Major League Soccer matches in one place. https://t.co/1A0l7hS9Sr — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 14, 2022

If you have internet access, you will now be able to watch all MLS matches, no matter where you are in the world. The final cost of the subscription remains to be seen and negotiations are ongoing with other TV networks and outlets.

In D.C. United news, Edison Flores looks like he will be making his exit soon. According to Steve Goff of the Washington Post, Flores is awaiting medical clearance before heading to Atlas.

D.C. United updates, according to sources:



Flores to Atlas deal awaiting medical clearance.



No progress on Yow to Westerlo, talks continue.



Hamburg’s Sonny Kittel would be DP, sides in advanced talks.



Venezia’s Thomas Henry an option for 3rd DP but others in mix.#dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) June 14, 2022

Flores’ departure, of course, makes way for another Designated Player to join the mix. Sonny Kittel and Thomas Henry have both drawn D.C. United’s eye, as confirmed by Pablo Maurer. Check out Ryan’s report from yesterday for all the details! Let us know in the comments who you prefer, or, if you have another candidate in mind.

Personally, I don’t care who they are, where they’re from, what they’ve done... as long as they know their way around a set piece. (If you’re humming the Backstreet Boys right now, we could definitely be friends.)

If you’re in the DMV, hit up Penn Social on June 16th for the World Cup 2026 Host City Reveal Party. We’re looking forward to finding out who gets to call dibs during the announcement!

Countdown is on! Join us on the 16th to watch as the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 host cities are revealed! Together with @BaltimoreMD2026, we are ready to host the world! RSVP: https://t.co/3FjgR8nj7Z pic.twitter.com/bfVGSXyhvU — DC2026 World Cup Bid (@dc2026) June 11, 2022

Today was Washington Spirit player Anna Heilferty’s first day as Sustainable DC Ambassador. Heilferty is the first to fill the role where she will focus on raising awareness for environmental issues, learning from Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) experts, and project development.

Sustainable QUEEN ♻️



Wishing Anna an amazing first day at her new role as the Districts first ever Sustainable DC Ambassador for the Mayor’s office! @MayorBowser @dcmayorsoffice pic.twitter.com/4tJusF5zJK — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) June 14, 2022

D.C. United (finally) returns to the regular MLS season this Saturday, June 18th. The Black-and-Red will travel to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire at 8 PM ET.

Hopefully, everyone is refreshed and ready to turn the page on a tough start to the season.

Hope you all have a great evening! Take it to the comments and let us know who you think should be D.C. United’s next DP.