Thursday Freedom Kicks: NWSL report released, France make World Cup final, and more

We're getting close to the holidays, so we start with the big news from yesterday:

NWSL, NWSLPA joint investigation report details ‘widespread misconduct’ - The Athletic

The NWSL and NWSLPA released their independent report, which details “widespread misconduct” from several people in the league. The Washington Spirit were one of the first teams to put out a statement:

Statement from Michele Kang

It’s a tough time for the league, and fans deserve to know that the league and its teams will do everything to get these terrible actors out of the game once and for all.

France, Argentina set for World Cup final as Morocco’s run halted; Messi, Mbappe chase Golden Boot - ESPNFC

France beat Morocco 2-0 yesterday, setting up Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Argentina. Morocco will settle for the 3rd place match against Croatia. Argentina will try to do it for Lionel Messi, who has announced that his record-breaking 26th World Cup match will be his last. MLS fans will also note that Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada is the first active MLS player to advance to a World Cup final and could be the first to earn a winner’s medal.

GioGate becomes the USMNT’s World Cup soap opera - SSFC

Here’s a full recap of everything that was the USMNT’s soap opera that has come to be called GioGate. Everyone looks to be in the wrong in some way on this one.

A note from Grant’s wife, Céline Gounder - Futbol w/ Grant Wahl

In a statement from Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of the late Grant Wahl, it was announced that Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm that went undetected. It’s possible that the chest pains he had complained about a few days before his sudden passing were the initial symptoms. On the Stars & Stripes FC Podcast, I took some time to try and do Grant justice by paying tribute to his life and legacy.

Lawyers for D.C. United’s Jason Levien issue statement regarding tax evasion accusations - BRU

The attorneys for D.C. United owner Jason Levien offered Black & Red United their own statement on the accusations that Levien evaded taxes in New York. Shouts to our fearless leader Sarah Kallassy for her terrific reporting on this story the past couple of days.

Report: 2023 USWNT home jersey to feature gold stars - SSFC

The 2023 USWNT home jersey could feature gold stars above the crest for the first time. That would look really cool, now give us the Waldos.

That’s it for today. Stay safe out there.