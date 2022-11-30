Wednesday Freedom Kicks: USA wins, England wins, and D.C. United closing in on a defender

Soccer happened and soccer will keep happening! The United States will continue playing in this World Cup!

Iran 0 - 1 USA (MLS): Those last thirty minutes had me saying in my head over and over: It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it plays off for them.” Well, they won, so I guess the strategy worked. But my, oh my, I may have forgotten to breathe a few times.

ROUND OF SIXTEEN pic.twitter.com/DqWp5S7gvR — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022

Christian Pulisic states his intention to play on Saturday. Maybe this time, with a cup.

Christian Pulisic sends a message of support to his USMNT teammates ❤️



(via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/Vk0yculZfA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Wales 0 - 3 England (BBC): England defeated their next-door neighbor (uh... integrated state?) 3 goals to nil, leading England to 1st place in the group. They’ll play Senegal, forcing the United States to play the Netherlands as group runners-up.

Mohanad Jeahze lämnar Hammarby – klar för MLS-klubben (Expressen): In case you’re wondering what this says, Jason translates for us. D.C. United look like they’re acquiring the defender, something Ryan reported earlier this month.

Swedish press reporting that Iraqi national team LB Mohanad Jeahze to #DCU is going to happen, with a transfer fee somewhere between $640-945k going to Hammarby https://t.co/bfrGA81LNa — Jason Anderson (@JasonDCsoccer) November 29, 2022

Today’s eyes will be on Mexico as they play Saudi Arabia. Winning is only enough if Poland defeats Argentina. Not impossible, but it’s a lot taller of an order than the US had yesterday. Meanwhile, my francophilic eyes will again be on the best dressed team in this World Cup, France, as they look to sweep their group with a win against Tunisia. And yes, I’m totally declaring “francophilic” to be a word now.

P.S. The United States only conceded one goal in the group stage: a Bale PK. That’s pretty neat.