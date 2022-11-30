 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Freedom Kicks: USA wins, England wins, and D.C. United closing in on a defender

We can breathe again until Saturday

By KerryHess14
/ new
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Iran at USA Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Soccer happened and soccer will keep happening! The United States will continue playing in this World Cup!

Iran 0 - 1 USA (MLS): Those last thirty minutes had me saying in my head over and over: It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it plays off for them.” Well, they won, so I guess the strategy worked. But my, oh my, I may have forgotten to breathe a few times.

Christian Pulisic states his intention to play on Saturday. Maybe this time, with a cup.

Wales 0 - 3 England (BBC): England defeated their next-door neighbor (uh... integrated state?) 3 goals to nil, leading England to 1st place in the group. They’ll play Senegal, forcing the United States to play the Netherlands as group runners-up.

Mohanad Jeahze lämnar Hammarby – klar för MLS-klubben (Expressen): In case you’re wondering what this says, Jason translates for us. D.C. United look like they’re acquiring the defender, something Ryan reported earlier this month.

Today’s eyes will be on Mexico as they play Saudi Arabia. Winning is only enough if Poland defeats Argentina. Not impossible, but it’s a lot taller of an order than the US had yesterday. Meanwhile, my francophilic eyes will again be on the best dressed team in this World Cup, France, as they look to sweep their group with a win against Tunisia. And yes, I’m totally declaring “francophilic” to be a word now.

P.S. The United States only conceded one goal in the group stage: a Bale PK. That’s pretty neat.

