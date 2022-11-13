Report: D.C. United acquiring Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby

The Swedish news outlet Expressen reported Sunday morning that D.C. United was expecting to come to terms with Allsvenskan side Hammarby for left-back Mohanad Jeahze. The report says the transfer fee ranges from 7 to 10 million Sweden Krona, or almost $1 million. Personal terms are remaining to be agreed upon, though combined with the transfer fee potentially makes Jeahze one of the highest-paid fullbacks in MLS according to the report.

Jeahze turns 26 in April and has played for Hammarby since being acquired from Maltby in 2020. He has played in the Allsvenskan for several years, signing his first contract with Norrkoping just after turning 19. He has appeared in more than 130 games across all competitions in Sweden (including several UEFA Europa League qualifiers), registering eight goals and 25 assists. Despite growing up in Sweden, Jeahze’s family is from Iraq, and he plays for their national team as well, appearing in World Cup qualifiers for the team this spring. Turkish club Besiktas (and an unnamed Greek team) had also apparently expressed an interest in Jeahze, along with several MLS clubs, but transfer terms were not completed at that point.

This would obviously fill a major need at the position for D.C., and Jeahze would occupy an international slot, though it remains to be seen how much his taking the position would congest the roster, as the team has not publicly announced their roster decisions. It should be reiterated that while the clubs may be on their way to agreeing to a deal, personal terms also need to be satisfied; witness D.C.’s agreeing to club terms with Hamburg for Sonny Kittel this summer, only for personal terms to fall apart in the final moments.