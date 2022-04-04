One report from TUDN reporter Daniel Nohra (and later corroborated by Mario Alberto Sanchez) says that D.C. United may be close to signing Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo to a contract. Nohra says that a deal is close, while Sanchez says a deal is done. The 32-year-old is with Belgium side OH Leuven and would join the Black-and-Red after the season has completed next week against Gent, and has already begun saying goodbye to fans via his Instagram account.

Romo has appeared in 247 games (starting 244) with clubs like Udinese, Mineros de Guayana in Venezuela and was even loaned to Watford at one point, but did not make an appearance with the latter. Notable are his 40 games with Beerschot, where he was a teammate of current D.C. coach Hernan Losada from 2017-18. Romo is currently the backup goalkeeper on the Venezuela national team but has made appearances on occasion, most recently in a November World Cup qualifier in a 1-0 loss to Ecuador.

Through Steven Goff, there has been discussion that D.C. would like to acquire a veteran goalkeeper to compete with Bill Hamid. Romo would require an international spot, and D.C. currently has eight players taking eight spots, excluding Kimarni Smith, currently on loan to Loudoun United.

Should you feel like viewing a highlight reel, it’s below: