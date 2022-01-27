Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas claimed Thursday afternoon that D.C. United had made an offer to Yan Dhanda. The 23-year-old midfielder, a former England under-17 international, has spent his four-year pro career with Swansea City, who share mutual owners (Jason Levien, Steve Kaplan and Jake Silverstein with United.

Thomas claims the offer is for four years, and while Swansea have not confirmed the offer by D.C., their manager Russell Martin confirmed that they have received an offer, and that it is more likely a loan until Dhanda’s current contract runs out this summer. The reports note that numerous League One clubs are also competing, with the Sky Sports piece saying that Dhanda’s priority is playing time.

Dhanda has appeared in 50 games with Swans, scoring five goals and nine assists, but has only appeared in seven games (with two assists) over three combined competitions so far this season. Dhanda plays various midfield positions but prefers attacking midfield. If the rumor turns out to be true, Dhanda would be the first Swansea player to move to United; Paul Arriola went the opposite direction last year.

Where he would fit within D.C.’s chart is unclear. United drafted another attacking midfielder, Sofiane Djeffal, earlier this month. Like Dhanda, he would require an international roster spot. Edison Flores is United’s most natural attacking midfielder, while new signing Taxiarchis Fountas was noted as possibly being able to play there in the team’s announcement of that move. Drew Skundrich also saw time underneath the forwards last year, while Ted Ku-DiPietro has played that role with Loudoun United.