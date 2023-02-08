Wednesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United wins, Spirit sign Jaurena, and more

My wife has had House Hunters International on for the duration of this writing. I am convinced I cannot afford to ever move abroad. Fortunately, I don’t have to travel far to see D.C. United play in less than two weeks. And with the help of you all in filling out this form, it becomes clearer that you will still have a home to read D.C. soccer news wherever you live in the world (today’s vote is Auckland, New Zealand).

LAFC 1 - 2 D.C. United (MLS): The Black and Red beat the 2022 champions. This obviously means D.C. United will be favored to win MLS Cup this year. What? They beat LAFC last year in the preseason too? Wooden spoon, here we come!

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023 (MLS): Speaking of wooden spoons, the man that predicts D.C. United will again be in that race (Matt Doyle) has his prediction on the team’s depth chart.

12 MLS players who will feel like new signings in 2023 (MLS): Hines-Ike with an honorable mention here.

MLS may use 18-team playoffs; U.S. Soccer exploring new training center/HQ (Athletic): MLS knows a thing or two about changing playoff formats. I see no reason for this to be controversial... do you?

Official: Washington Spirit announce signing of Inès Jaurena (BRU): “I have followed the club since my former Florida State teammate Tori Huster joined the team.” Networking, folks. It works. I’m just glad she gets to play at Buzzard Point instead of... well...

Jim Curtin focused on Philadelphia Union, would be “honored” by USMNT chance (MLS): The Euro fans in America want Jesse Marsch. So naturally, that means they’ll get Jim Curtin... or not, because he’s insistent that he would, at most, probably just be an assistant coach for the USMNT.

Injured soccer player Christian Atsu pulled from rubble of Turkish earthquake (Washington Post): A sad reminder that earthquakes are indiscriminate in their destruction. May all in Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquakes receive the aid they need to rebuild their lives.

And finally, a reminder that the MLS season is only a week and a half away:

Hey y'all, we'll be having our first paint sessions coming up on Thursday and Friday. Stop on by and join us! @202Unique @RoseRoomCo @ScreamingEagles @BuzzardPointSoc pic.twitter.com/CrZmvvIT5T — Chico Stand Tifo (@ChicoStandTifo) February 7, 2023

That’s all for today. Get kicking in the comments!