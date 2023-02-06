D.C. United: $700 million team, Spirit/Loudoun updates & more: Freedom Kicks for 2/6/23

Hi there, it’s nice to have a sort of warm day again! Your ongoing action items, such as they are, are to fill out our form, or send it to someone who hasn’t yet, and to check out Donald’s ongoing series on SSFC for Black History Month.

LAFC tops Forbes list of most valuable MLS clubs (SBI): D.C. United is apparently fifth in this list, valued at $700 million.

D.C. United sells controlling stake in Loudoun United to Greg Baroni’s Attain Sports & Entertainment (WBJ): Rather than talk to any of the sports outlets, Jason Levien talked to a Business outlet, outside of the press release, about the transaction.

One question for every USL Championship Eastern Conference team this preseason (USL): Loudoun’s is an easy one.

Washington Spirit Dispatch: Aubrey Kingsbury and Mark Parsons speak about preseason (so far), a new culture, and more (us): Checking in on the Spirits.

And it looks like I can say hi to a D.C. United legend of the 2010s:

Meet Lewis Neal, our newest Assistant Coach. Bienvenido to the 305! pic.twitter.com/RdhUVKJNmv — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) February 1, 2023

Keeping up with the theme, Jalen Robinson leaves Loudoun and joins Skage Simonsen in Detroit:

Defense in action. ️@JayyBird15 will call Keyworth home in 2023!



The defender started in 19 matches for @dcunited between 2016-2019 and is no stranger to the USL - he's also played with @RiverhoundsSC, @RichmondKickers and most recently, @LoudounUnitedFC.#DCTID pic.twitter.com/SXnWJCouIr — Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) February 3, 2023

Barcelona move for LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo not permitted by FIFA (ESPN): A 20 second late move turns out to be late and not a move at all.

Brescia, Cellino valuta gli svincolati: tra gli osservati Zaza (Sport Italia): Ola Kamara may be a target for the Serie B side.

Anyway, that’s what I have, have a good one!