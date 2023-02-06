 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D.C. United: $700 million team, Spirit/Loudoun updates & more: Freedom Kicks for 2/6/23

And some alum updates

By Ryan Keefer
Colombus Crew v D.C. United Photo by Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Hi there, it’s nice to have a sort of warm day again! Your ongoing action items, such as they are, are to fill out our form, or send it to someone who hasn’t yet, and to check out Donald’s ongoing series on SSFC for Black History Month.

LAFC tops Forbes list of most valuable MLS clubs (SBI): D.C. United is apparently fifth in this list, valued at $700 million.

D.C. United sells controlling stake in Loudoun United to Greg Baroni’s Attain Sports & Entertainment (WBJ): Rather than talk to any of the sports outlets, Jason Levien talked to a Business outlet, outside of the press release, about the transaction.

One question for every USL Championship Eastern Conference team this preseason (USL): Loudoun’s is an easy one.

Washington Spirit Dispatch: Aubrey Kingsbury and Mark Parsons speak about preseason (so far), a new culture, and more (us): Checking in on the Spirits.

And it looks like I can say hi to a D.C. United legend of the 2010s:

Keeping up with the theme, Jalen Robinson leaves Loudoun and joins Skage Simonsen in Detroit:

Barcelona move for LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo not permitted by FIFA (ESPN): A 20 second late move turns out to be late and not a move at all.

Brescia, Cellino valuta gli svincolati: tra gli osservati Zaza (Sport Italia): Ola Kamara may be a target for the Serie B side.

Anyway, that’s what I have, have a good one!

