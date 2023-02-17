Official: Dorian Bailey extends contract with Washington Spirit

As the start of the NWSL season nears, the Washington Spirit continued their signings and announced the extension of Dorian Bailey.

Bailey’s re-signing keeps the Spirit’s midfield core together, as well as offering stability for the roster. Having played 50+ matches and totaled over 3,800 minutes played with the Spirit, the 3-year extension will keep her with the club until 2026, replacing her previous contract which contained a recently-exercised 2023 team option.

Bailey, the former University of North Carolina Tarheel, has been with the Spirit since being drafted eighth overall in 2019. After four years at UNC, Bailey played in 85 matches and totaled 4933 minutes played. Bailey also has national team experience, playing for the U17 through U23 teams.

In her most recent season with the Spirit, although rough for the team overall, Bailey started in 17 matches, playing in over 1000 minutes total and making 20 tackles and 18 interceptions. Typically serving a defensive or central midfield role alongside Andi Sullivan, Bailey excels at moving the ball from the Spirit defense to the attackers through both progressive carries and passes. In 2022, Bailey boasted one of the highest completed pass rates on the team at 81.3 percent.

Congratulations, Dorian! We look forward to seeing you on the field soon!