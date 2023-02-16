Thursday Freedom Kicks: Man City take over 1st in EPL, SheBelieves Cup begins today, and more

We ready for this?! Tonight, D.C. United will officially reveal its 2023-24 secondary jersey, and cherry blossoms are on the menu. Can’t wait to officially see them!

Now, the news from yesterday:

Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal into top spot of the Premier League title race after intense win - ESPN

Manchester City beat Arsenal FC to move into 1st place in the Premier League table. We officially have a race.

USWNT vs. Canada, 2023 SheBelieves Cup: What to watch for - SSFC

SheBelieves Cup starts tonight, and over at Stars & Stripes FC, I preview the USWNT’s first match against Canada.

MLS kit reveals 2023: Live updates, reactions, and snap analysis - The Athletic

Lots of 2023 MLS jerseys were released yesterday, and The Athletic is tracking all of them as they are released.

D.C. United fans will see a new mural, finished roof at Audi Field this season - WBJ

Looks like more than just a finished roof will greet fans at Audi Field when we head there for D.C. United’s season opener next weekend.

Black History Month: Kanu can, Kanu did - SSFC

I continue my Black History Month series over at Stars & Stripes FC with a feature on Nwankwo Kanu, who has the 3rd most substitute appearances in Premier League history and is one of Africa’s all-time greats.

LVCVA approves $1.6M to sponsor 3 sporting events - LVRJ

Las Vegas approved sponsorship of a few sporting events this summer, namely 4 international soccer matches in June. This smells like the Concacaf Nations League Finals are headed to Allegiant Stadium.

Enjoy the day, everyone!