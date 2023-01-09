D.C. United preseason starts, Olsen/Kamara interviews & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/9/23

Hi there, between birthday parties and entertaining children, I could use a nap, which I will do shortly! But first:

Klich embodied Leeds United and city’s awakening in one of the club’s finest 21st-century legacies (Leeds Live): Want to know more about the soon to be new signing? Here you go. He’s also here, for a deal that should be announced today as D.C. United starts preseason:

Mateusz Klich is in Arlington, Virginia



His move to DC United has been agreed and he's arrived to finalize. Leeds United have terminated his deal. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9kP5ERTNoT — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) January 8, 2023

Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency (MLS): Fare thee well Brad. Do well for Ben.

Speaking of Ben, his thoughts...with the media...on Day 1:

Ben Olsen talks about why he wanted to be Dynamo head coach and his vision. pic.twitter.com/RzuOz0Fytl — Dynamo Theory (@dynamotheory) January 8, 2023

Hey, remember Alhaji Kamara? Well, he’s only 28 and currently playing for FC Randers. He did a two-part interview with a podcast recently and it’s fantastic to listen to, covering his health issues, the death of his brother after he returned to soccer and a bunch of other topics:

Alhaji Kamara, grew up in Sierra Leone

He has played professionally around the world despite being diagnosed with a defective heart



This is Alhaji Kamara part 1 of 2



https://t.co/Omf2T7m9gw#Podcast #Football #FCKallon #Sportpodcast #Footballpodcast pic.twitter.com/3Tv0IpZKEN — Sport Views Podcast (@SportViewsPod) December 13, 2022

In more notable alum news, Kevin Paredes hit this banger in a friendly:

KEVIN PAREDES with an impressive first-time finish in Wolfsburg's friendly with Hoffenheim Friday. The 19-year-old midfielder made his 1st Bundesliga start in Oct. before suffering a calf injury. Great to see the DC United product back in action. pic.twitter.com/XCMDWnjw4I — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 6, 2023

Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out (Baltimore Fishbowl): Doesn’t affect D.C.’s MLS NEXT PRO dreams out there currently.

Nashville SC adds defender, signs ex-Sporting KC forward (Nashville Post): The ex-Spork in question was Tyler Freeman, who led Loudoun in goals last year. The USYNT alum turns 20 next year and could have been a decent look for D.C. but alas, here we are. Hope he does well, his taste in music (80s alternative and punk) gets a new weapon in the arsenal.

DC Defenders kick off 2023 XFL season on Feb. 19 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons on ESPN (WJLA): The beer snake and field gripes return!

Anyway I think that’s what I have, we’ll see if anyone talks to anyone today!