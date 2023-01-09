 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D.C. United preseason starts, Olsen/Kamara interviews & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/9/23

Hey, so 2023 starts today sort of!

By Ryan Keefer
Inter Miami CF v DC United Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Hi there, between birthday parties and entertaining children, I could use a nap, which I will do shortly! But first:

Klich embodied Leeds United and city’s awakening in one of the club’s finest 21st-century legacies (Leeds Live): Want to know more about the soon to be new signing? Here you go. He’s also here, for a deal that should be announced today as D.C. United starts preseason:

Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency (MLS): Fare thee well Brad. Do well for Ben.

Speaking of Ben, his thoughts...with the media...on Day 1:

Hey, remember Alhaji Kamara? Well, he’s only 28 and currently playing for FC Randers. He did a two-part interview with a podcast recently and it’s fantastic to listen to, covering his health issues, the death of his brother after he returned to soccer and a bunch of other topics:

In more notable alum news, Kevin Paredes hit this banger in a friendly:

Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out (Baltimore Fishbowl): Doesn’t affect D.C.’s MLS NEXT PRO dreams out there currently.

Nashville SC adds defender, signs ex-Sporting KC forward (Nashville Post): The ex-Spork in question was Tyler Freeman, who led Loudoun in goals last year. The USYNT alum turns 20 next year and could have been a decent look for D.C. but alas, here we are. Hope he does well, his taste in music (80s alternative and punk) gets a new weapon in the arsenal.

DC Defenders kick off 2023 XFL season on Feb. 19 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons on ESPN (WJLA): The beer snake and field gripes return!

Anyway I think that’s what I have, we’ll see if anyone talks to anyone today!

