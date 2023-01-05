Thursday Freedom Kicks: Reyna-Berhalter saga, D.C. United cherry blossom kit, and more

Well folks, yesterday was an absolutely insane day on the U.S. Soccer front, so we have to start with all of that:

Reyna family gave U.S. Soccer info on Berhalter domestic violence incident - SSFC

Claudio and Danielle Reyna admit to giving U.S. Soccer information on the 1991 domestic violence incident involving USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter in an apparent attempt to get him removed as head coach after the World Cup. It’s a story with so many layers and all of them are wild beyond belief.

D.C. United finally getting a cherry blossom kit, sources say - The Athletic

D.C. United may be finally getting a cherry blossom jersey this year! The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer describes what he’s seen, and Footy Headlines did a rendering based on that description:

If it’s close to that, sign me up for multiple!

Anthony Hudson to coach USMNT during January friendlies - SSFC

Lost in the USMNT news is that current USMNT assistant Anthony Hudson will assume control of the team for their upcoming January Camp friendlies.

Beth England transfer to Tottenham from Chelsea smashes record between two WSL clubs - ESPNFC

Beth England will move from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur in a £250,000 deal, beating the previous transfer record between two WSL teams of £200,000 paid by Chelsea to sign Lauren James from Manchester United in 2021.

Mateusz Klich to leave Leeds United - LUFC

Looks like Mateusz Klich is headed to Audi Field. Klich had his last day at Leeds United today.

David Gold: West Ham United co-chairman dies following short illness - BBC

West Ham United played today’s match against Leeds with heavy hearts after their chairman David Gold passed away yesterday morning.

In more Audi Field news, looks like we will be covered on the sidelines this season!

D.C. United has finished long-awaited work to complete the east-side roof at Audi Field, west side to come this winter. #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 5, 2023

LAFC make another splash: USMNT’s Aaron Long joins in free agency - MLS

Aaron Long will go from New Jersey to LA, as he signs a free agent deal with LAFC.

Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract - MLS

Daniel Gazdag will move to DP status with the Philadelphia Union this season. He’s been a beast for the Union since his arrival in May 2021.

Finally, Ricardo Pepi also had to add some sauce to the crazy that was USMNT Twitter yesterday:

Ricardo Pepi says he hung up the phone when he found out he wasn’t on the roster… Audio clip and link to the episode here ⬇️https://t.co/E7DYj7DqGu https://t.co/AB5liyJElQ pic.twitter.com/qSxksbCehr — Bentley (@FB_Bentley) January 4, 2023

Whew. Digest it all and then hit the comments.