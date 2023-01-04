Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Gregg Berhalter Blackmailed?, Ravel Morrison out?, and more?

There are so many question marks this Wednesday morning. Let’s dive right on in!

USMNT coach Berhalter reveals ‘physical’ incident with future wife from 1991 (Pro Soccer Wire): Many have seen the tweets already, but here’s a summary in one place. This is just weird to be surfacing now this way. I hope this doesn’t lead to something that heavily influences whether Berhalter returns to manage the national team.

Meanwhile, this Goff tweet has made a lot of fans a bit excited at so much opening cap space. I’ll withhold any joy until an official announcement, and perhaps until further signings are made.

Happy New Year. A few D.C. United updates, per sources:



Talks with Mateusz Klich and Leeds “continue to progress.”



Ravel Morrison doesn’t seem likely to return and is pursuing a move.



Club is not in talks with any DCU players whose contract option was declined.#mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 3, 2023

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle (AP): I link this for two reasons. First, I had no idea this match was happening today. I had just witnessed an exciting Arsenal victory 3 days ago, toasting my late brother as he would be overjoyed to see his favorite team with a 7-point lead going into the New Year. This kind of schedule congestion is shocking, and even if these teams have the most depth in the world, I don’t really want to see it. Second, handball debates at this stage are fashionably controversial. Check this one out:

Should Arsenal have been awarded a stoppage time penalty? #MyPLMorning | #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/vQprsD8fPQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2023

Action sports legend, DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident (FOX News): This is a tragedy that transcends motorsports. Ken Block was an icon for a lot of people from many walks of life. May he rest in peace.

We lost our hero yesterday.



There is nobody like Ken Block.



Our hearts and prayers are with Ken’s family and the many people in the global DC tribe whose lives he touched for nearly three decades. We cannot overstate his impact or what a devastating loss this is. pic.twitter.com/WCI2Xk657L — DC Shoes (@dcshoes) January 3, 2023

That’s all for today. Get kicking in the comments below.