Thursday Freedom Kicks: Earnie Stewart out as U.S. Soccer sporting director, USMNT lose Serbia friendly, and more

U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart steps down to take PSV position - SSFC

Earnie Stewart is leaving U.S. Soccer for PSV on February 15th, leaving the federation in need of a sporting director, a general manager, and a USMNT head coach.

USMNT January 2023 Friendlies: USA 1-2 Serbia - bad finishing dooms the Yanks to defeat - SSFC

January Camp friendlies kicked off last night, and the USMNT fell to Serbia 2-1. If you heard the drums on TV, you heard me...and my arms are tired.

U.S. Defender John Brooks Signs for Hoffenheim After Benfica Stint - SI

John Brooks has left Benfica and is hoping to rejuvenate his career at Hoffenheim.

Real Madrid, Atletico, LaLiga condemn ‘repugnant’ racism after Vinicius doll hung from bridge

This is the second time this season that Atlético Madrid fans have directed vile racism at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. ahead of a match between the two rivals. La Liga did nothing about it the first time...let’s see if they actually do something this time. I’m not holding my breath.

Thorns fire trainer Pierre Soubrier after NWSL investigation finds he administered codeine to players - The Athletic

Portland Thorns trainer Pierre Soubrier was fired by the team after it was discovered that he was giving codeine to players without a prescription. This is bad.

Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy - BBC

Bielsa Watch: after apparently being told by the Mexican Federation Committee that he can’t become Mexico’s next coach, Marcelo Bielsa is back in England to discuss the Everton job.

