Wednesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United preseason match, NWSL investigation findings, and more

Happy Wednesday folks. A reminder to fill out this incredibly quick survey to let us know you still want to hear from us this Spring. Things have been moving quickly behind the scenes as we continue laying the foundation for our next chapter in soccer coverage. I’m actually getting excited!

Still, this morning could use some kicks, I think, so let’s dive in.

D.C. United took part in a closed door preseason match-up against the LA Galaxy. While the teams didn’t publicly share the score, Pablo Maurer did confirm that it went 3-2 in favor of the Galaxy.

A goal in his first competitive minutes ✅



Not bad, Pedro pic.twitter.com/QtjEvHouX1 — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 24, 2023

3-2. The LA Galaxy beat DC United 3-2 today on a last-minute winner. DC goals: Santos (Taxi on the assist) and Ted Ku-DiPietro, who scored off a corner. Enjoy. https://t.co/Smer1vHabI — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) January 24, 2023

We’re about one month out from the season now!

Portland Thorns fire two assistants after NWSL misconduct probe (ESPN): This investigation included a substantiated allegation that former Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward engaged in “negative racial stereotyping toward a player.” He is ineligible to work in the league without commissioner approval (so... I surely hope we don’t see him again). May this be another stepping stone toward a brighter and safer league.

Paul Arriola was a World Cup snub. Here’s why he returned to the USMNT. (The Washington Post): It still hurts to remember that Arriola isn’t in D.C. anymore. I’m happy he’s still getting some national team attention.

“I hopefully one day have children. I want them to be able to look at their father and say he literally had the failure of his dreams and he chose to respond by getting up and still being willing to be a part of the program and continuing to play.” #usmnt https://t.co/5xhKcdlagx — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 24, 2023

Everton have NOT been put up for sale (DailyMail): Some reports came out yesterday that Everton have been put up for sale for £500M. Then again, those reports are being denied. Still in the air, however, is who will be managing the club.

A small batch of kicks today, but they kick none-the-less. Tell me what I missed in the comments.