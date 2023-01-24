Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Luke Jenkinson joins the Black and Red, Moses Nyeman in preseason with RSL, Trinity Rodman is a gem, and more

Good morning soccer fam! Happy Tuesday! (Or, whatever day it is now. Seriously. I lost track after Friday’s mess.)

Alright. D.C. United is a step closer to being Derby United with the addition of Luke Jenkinson as First Team Performance Director. In a press release shared yesterday, Jenkinson said, “I’m looking forward to getting started with an exciting project at D.C. United. I worked closely with Wayne [Rooney] during his time at Derby County so it’s exciting to rejoin him in MLS; a league that has grown exponentially over the last few years.”

Welcome to the District, Luke! May you keep the Black-and-Red fit and ready to move up the Eastern Conference standings. Please.

With another familiar face in the District, does that lessen the likelihood that boss Wayne Rooney will take the Everton job if offered? We sure hope so. But...if Everton investors get their way, they’ll see him back at Goodison Park.

Mike Parry is also pulling no punches here:

I beieve @WayneRooney is big in the mix as the new @Everton manager situation is being sorted out. If this is the case then I am a million per cent behind it .. ⚽️ — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) January 23, 2023

Well, let’s all hope for the best.

Rooney’s out in California for the next few weeks for D.C. United’s preseason training. We’re happy for the team; they’re enjoying warmer temperatures than we are here at home and getting ready for their February home opener.

Moses Nyeman is in preseason with Real Salt Lake. The D.C. United homegrown has been at SK Beveren this summer. Is he a candidate for a loan? Time will tell.

Want to start your morning off right? Check out this delightful video of Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman mic’d up:

Congratulations to our friends at Bayou City Soccer (formerly Dynamo Theory) on their new site. You all rock! Give them a follow on Twitter and show some support for your independent soccer media folks.

