Pele passes, Wayne Rooney to Everton? and more: Freedom Kicks for 1/2/23

Hi there, so it’s another year!

Pele, king of ‘beautiful game,’ dies at 82 (ESPNFC): It was coming but man, doesn’t mean it’s fun. WaPo with more along with MLS. Losing Pele, Kevin Payne and Grant Wahl in the span of about three weeks is a gut punch.

Next Everton Manager Odds: Rooney the big favourite to replace Lampard (Oddschecker): Apparently Everton and Frank Lampard are on the hot seat and this is a favorite of the degenerates. D.C. United starts their preseason in like 3 weeks!

Derby County lose popular member of staff in Wayne Rooney repeat (Derbyshire Live): And if Wayne is going, what appears to be D.C.’s new Head of Performance is going to be the real-life Will Smith meme.

Regardless of what Wayne Rooney does, there will apparently be a new supporters’ group in the Chico Stand:

Rio Ferdinand slams criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial £175m-a-year switch to Al-Nassr... as he compares his Saudi ‘swansong’ to Wayne Rooney’s move to the United States (Daily Mail): Next thing you’ll say is Ronaldo will start managing and come back to the club to mana-hey!

The inside story of how Sporting KC tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo (KC Star): This is both wild and some great reporting.

Recommended MLS announcers for Apple TV (World Soccer Talk): Dan with a sensible pick.

Ovechkin, Heinicke and Washington Commanders woes: 7News’ big 7 sports stories from 2022 (WJLA): D.C. United are here, the Washington Spirit are not.

Washington Spirit’s business president sees bright future with full time move to Audi Field (WTOP): Good luck!

Three Things: Memphis’ new regime, checking in with the affiliates, and Miami’s Tormenta raid (USL Tactics): John with his take on D.C.’s consideration of selling Loudoun.

Interview: Theatre Life with Thomas Floyd (Broadway World): Hey, interviewing a reporter!

Finally the year of 2022 wouldn’t be the same unless Sleepy Skunk did his mashup of trailers to sum up the year in pictures, and well, here it is: