Thursday Freedom Kicks: USMNT January roster released, Jordan Baggett re-signs with Spirit, and more

USMNT January Camp roster released - SSFC

Former D.C. United wingers Julian Gressel and Paul Arriola both make the USMNT January Camp roster. Gressel’s inclusion is his first call-up after becoming a U.S. citizen.

Washington Spirit Signs Midfielder Jordan Baggett to New Contract - Washington Spirit

Jordan Baggett will return to the Washington Spirit, signing a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025. Glad to have her back!

Referees to trial VAR explanations to stadium crowds, TV audiences - ESPN

Referees will test out explaining VAR decisions to stadium crowds at next month’s Club World Cup. They should already be doing this, and - hot take incoming - they should have stoppage time on the clocks in the stadium as well. Give stadium goers the same video they could get at home.

Mateusz Klich had to leave the U.S. so his work visa could be sorted out. So, he went back to his former club to get one final goodbye in front of the Leeds United crowd.

Josef Martínez starts anew: The King addresses move from Atlanta to Miami - MLS

Josef Martinez is leaving Atlanta United for Inter Miami, and he speaks on his time at Atlanta and the new challenge facing him in South Florida.

Chris Richards, after several months injured, made his first Crystal Palace start. What did he do? The young kid did work!

USMNT coaching search: From Europe’s elite to Marsch to MLS, who are the candidates? - ESPN

We get an updated look at potential candidates to be the USMNT head coach for this new World Cup cycle.

Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos formally joins process to buy club - BBC

After failing in his bid to purchase Chelsea FC, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed formal interest in buying Manchester United. It’s gonna take a lot of scratch to purchase United and Old Trafford from Malcolm Glazer.

