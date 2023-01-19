Official: Jordan Baggett extends Washington Spirit contract

On a three-day signing streak, Washington Spirit announced yesterday that they have entered into a new two-year contract with midfielder Jordan Baggett.

@DiBiasiJordan returns! — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) January 18, 2023

Earlier this offseason, the Sprit had exercised their single-year option on Baggett’s previous contract. Baggett’s new contract will keep her with the team through 2024 with an option for 2025.

Baggett joined the Spirit in 2019, after being drafted in the first round and 3rd overall of the 2019 NWSL Draft. After a strong rookie season, Baggett struggled with injury, including a concussion from a very scary collision with a North Carolina Courage player in the 2022 Challenge Cup Championship.

That injury kept her off the field for almost two months of games, but Baggett bounced back and went on to play in nine of 12 remaining games of the season, mostly in an attacking role.

She started her comeback with a bang: scoring a stoppage time goal in her very first game back from injury.

Head coach Mark Parsons praised Baggett’s skills and effort in the team’s press release:

“Jordan has worked very hard on getting back to full fitness and we are all excited to see a fresh start from her in 2023. She has the ability to cause damage to opponents in many ways from the midfield and we can’t wait to see her bring her qualities.” -Mark Parsons; source: Washington Spirit

Baggett provides the Spirit with much-needed depth in the midfield and with continuity on a team beset by personnel changes both on and off the field. It’s good to see the team recognizing Baggett’s value with this early contract extension, and we look forward to seeing her in preseason training soon!