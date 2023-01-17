Official: Anna Heilferty extends Washington Spirit contract

Washington Spirit contract news keeps on comin! Today the club announced that they’ve extended the contract of Falls Church, VA-born Anna Heilferty, who the team selected 19th overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

She's staying home! — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) January 17, 2023

A fun nugget is the Spirit’s press release referring to Heilferty as ‘Washington Spirit defender’, which would suggest they’ve settled on outside back as her role in the pros. Heilferty’s new contract will see her with the team through the 2024 season, with a club option to extend for 2025.

Heilferty started in 18 of 22 regular season matches, appearing in 21 and delivering two assists. On the ball, Heilferty is an exciting player with a seemingly inherent knack for manipulating would-be pressing players with clever footwork and shifts in body shape. Heilferty has the tools to become an intriguing option in a position that requires a lot of versatility, so we’re delighted to watch the development of the hometown kid over the years.

“This is home! I feel incredibly lucky to get to do what I love in this city. I can’t wait to get started on another great year and continue to give back to our fans and the DC community.” -Anna Heilferty; source: Washington Spirit

As for head coach Mark Parsons, well, he may disagree a tad with the press release labeling Heilferty as only a defender.

“Anna is someone I already know well from preparing for the 2021 college draft and it has been great to see her progress over the last two years. I believe she has the ability to play in different positions for us and I’m looking forward to seeing her take more important steps in 2023.” -Mark Parsons; source: Washington Spirit

Heilferty has also embedded herself in the DC community by becoming an ambassador to Sustainable DC, the District of Columbia’s plan to be the healthiest, greenest, and most livable city for all residents. She regularly hosts or appears at events that promote sustainable practices to community cleanup along the Anacostia River.

Our @SustainableDC Ambassador @anna_heilferty has been doing an AMAZING job engaging residents on sustainability and there is much more to come in the new year! Keep up with her thru our newsletter & @anna_heilferty here and on IG. pic.twitter.com/Uzw4GW2H9L — Sustainable DC (@SustainDC) December 21, 2022

It’s always fun and means a bit more when players connect to the community and immerse themselves in work to benefit where they live and play. This has helped Heilferty become a fan favorite among Washington, DC-area supporters groups.

Congrats to Anna on a new contract extension, we can’t wait to see her on the pitch and continuing her work within the District!