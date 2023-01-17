Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United’s happy campers, the American Dream, Coachella, and more!

Good morning Black and Red United fam! Thankfully, it's warmed up a bit around here. The frosty air has been making me wheeze during my training runs, and I don't envy the players in preseason training who are working much harder.

With week one of training camp in the books, check out all these smiling faces. There was a lot of movement for D.C. United during the offseason. Mateusz Klich, Mohanad Jeahze, Alex Bono, Tyler Miller, Pedro Santos, Derrick Williams, and Luis Zamudio joined the Black-and-Red as manager Wayne Rooney gears up for the 2023 campaign.

Who's your favorite new signing?

Check out Mateusz Klich's first interview at D.C. United with Claudia Pagán if you haven't yet and hear his thoughts on the American Dream, his love of the NBA, and his U.S. bucket list:

The Black-and-Red's head coach Wayne Rooney is pleased with the work the players have put in over the offseason. Let's hope all their hard work pays off in 2023. Hear more from Rooney here:

Rooney recently shut down talk of him taking over for Frank Lampard at Everton. We're breathing a sigh of relief as D.C. has been building around his vision for the club. But, alas, you never know.

Ben Olsen seems to be settling in well with Houston Dynamo. Houston is bringing in reinforcements for Olsen, who seeks to build a strong side of "winners."

Among the new faces joining Olsen in Houston, Brendan Burke was just hired as assistant coach for the first team. Burke joins the Dynamo from the Colorado Switchbacks. He notedly turned around the losing Colorado side, bringing them to the 2022 USL Championship Western Conference final. Burke was nominated for USL Championship Coach of the Year and spent time at Philadelphia Union and Bethlehem Steel FC. We’ll definitely be watching to see how this season goes for Olsen!

While the Black-and-Red may be shivering in the District for now, soon, the team will head to sunny California for the Coachella Valley Invitational. Starting February 1, D.C. will participate in a spate of preseason friendlies with fellow MLS sides.

Alright, friends, that's all from me today!