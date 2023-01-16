D.C. interviews, Spirit draft recap & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/16/23

Hi there, so I’m aiming to have both kids in school for a whole week for the first time since Thanksgiving. Wish me luck!

From Leeds to Leesburg: Mateusz Klich arrives to bolster D.C. United attack (WaPo): I sat in on this and can say that I understand the love for him.

Allsvenskan & Eliteserien Team of the Season 2022 (Hudl): If you want a deeper dive on Mohanad Jeahze, this is the thing to check out.

2023 NWSL Draft: What you need to know about every Washington Spirit selection (us): Andre has you covered.

New U.S. citizen Julian Gressel earns first national team call-up (WaPo): Get your first call-up while you’re doing preseason in Spain? Living the life, good for him.

Miranda será el nuevo refuerzo de Guabirá (Los Tiempos): Remember Bruno Miranda? He’s returned to the Bolivian Primera.

El Alba ficha al atacante venezolano Jovanny Bolívar (ENCLM): And Jovanny Bolivar is with Albacete in Spain’s Segunda after scoring 18 goals with Deportivo La Guaira.

Attacking midfielder Kimarni Smith joins San Antonio (USL): Nice spot for the former first rounder.

Three Things: San Antonio’s offseason, hardest schedule runs, Skage Simonsen’s ceiling (USL Tactics): Speaking of former Loudoun players and former D.C. draft picks, Skage is with Detroit City now and could be a nice signing for the indie side.

Loudoun United adds Zach Ryan to attacking corps (USLC): Loudoun wrapped its fourth straight day of signings with a former New York Red Bulls homegrown. They’re up to ten signed (five forwards) with their combine this weekend.

SEEN, READ 2022 (Soderblog): Steven Soderbergh is the kind of guy who can direct the third part of a trilogy of male stripper movies that are semi-autobiographic on Channing Tatum and can direct a quick, very good film called Kimi (starring Zoe Kravitz) that appeared on a few Top 10 lists last year. Every year he puts out a list of stuff he read or saw, and along with things you know and things you don’t, he apparently saw the Wayne Rooney documentary that’s on Prime Video. Kind of mind blowing.

Anyway, that’s my slightly not soccer related thing for the week, so enjoy the middle of January!