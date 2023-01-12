Thursday Freedom Kicks: USL League One schedule released, Megan Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign, and more

Good morning, everyone. The Freedom Kicks are a bit late this morning, but let’s get into it:

USL League One unveils 2023 regular season schedule - USL

For all you Richmond readers, the USL League One schedule is out. It’s highlighted by a Henny Derby matchup in Richmond on Juneteenth weekend, which will surely be a blast.

USWNT great Megan Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for 2023 NWSL season - ESPN

Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign FC for one more year, which feels like it will be one last run with the team that she’s been on since the NWSL started.

Christian Pulisic set to miss a couple months for Chelsea due to injury - SSFC

Christian Pulisic will be out for “a couple months” for Chelsea FC, as he picked up a knee injury. Heal soon, Christian.

Kei Kamara requests trade away from CF Montréal - MLS

Kei Kamara looks to be done in Montreal, as the longtime MLS forward has asked for a trade. Losadaball is off to a rocky start at Club de Foot.

Finally, for those trying to watch the USWNT next week and the USMNT in a couple of weeks, those games will be on HBO Max as a part of U.S. Soccer’s new broadcast rights deal. Problem is:

Just heard something interesting re HBO USWNT matches. They can't be streamed in public places. Home viewing only.



That means no watch parties? Anyone know anything about this. If true, how can we get it changed. @hbomax — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) January 11, 2023

I can say that workaround solutions are being discussed right now, and hopefully one of them will materialize in time for fans to watch the first USWNT match of 2023, a huge year for the team as they start to prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Enjoy the day, everyone!