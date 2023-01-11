 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Apple MLS Broadcasters, Match day tickets on sale, and more

Give me Dave Johnson or give me death!

By KerryHess14
/ new
MLS: MLS Cup Championship-Philip F. Anschutz Trophy Appearance at Apple Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Well the holiday season is truly behind us now, isn’t it? I’m still not up to speed yet... But the kicks keep coming!

Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass: These are certainly some names. Opinions are plentiful. Dave Johnson, not listed, is better than all of them. The full list of announcers will be revealed at a later date.

Match day tickets go on sale in a few hours. I’m curious what matches will be the highest demand.

Loudoun United FC Sign Forward Wesley Leggett: In a continued effort to score some goals this season, Loudoun have signed another striker.

The D.C. United Academy is producing some young talent that’s getting international recognition in El Salvador! Good luck to all!

The NWSL draft is tomorrow, and it’s something we can actually watch*!
*Viewing capability dependent on Paramount+ subscription

That’s all for today. Kick those thoughts of yours to the comment section below!

