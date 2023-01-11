Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Apple MLS Broadcasters, Match day tickets on sale, and more

Well the holiday season is truly behind us now, isn’t it? I’m still not up to speed yet... But the kicks keep coming!

Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass: These are certainly some names. Opinions are plentiful. Dave Johnson, not listed, is better than all of them. The full list of announcers will be revealed at a later date.

Apple and Major League Soccer today announced the initial members of the accomplished team of announcers that will serve as the faces and voices of MLS Season Pass.https://t.co/lTjeck8fzK — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) January 10, 2023

Apple and Major League Soccer unveil the initial members of the broadcast team for MLS Season Pass: https://t.co/snm1IN4d6l pic.twitter.com/Y95IIgkhhH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 10, 2023

Match day tickets go on sale in a few hours. I’m curious what matches will be the highest demand.

2023 #DCU single match tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10AM ET! @AudiField || #VamosUnited — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 10, 2023

Loudoun United FC Sign Forward Wesley Leggett: In a continued effort to score some goals this season, Loudoun have signed another striker.

The D.C. United Academy is producing some young talent that’s getting international recognition in El Salvador! Good luck to all!

Alexander Aguilar, Christopher Argueta, Raul Avalos, Jonathan Aguirre, Diego Vasquez and Diego Torres have been called up to the @laselecta_slv squad that will be competing @concacaf U17 Championship in February.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/OltgnBtWmo — D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) January 9, 2023

The NWSL draft is tomorrow, and it’s something we can actually watch*!

*Viewing capability dependent on Paramount+ subscription

NWSL Draft is Thursdayyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/SDoKl6OP69 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) January 10, 2023

That’s all for today. Kick those thoughts of yours to the comment section below!