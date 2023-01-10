Tuesday Freedom Kicks: NWSL corrective action, D.C. United preseason good vibes, NWSL draft party, and more

Good morning Black and Red United fam! Do we really have the first day of preseason in the books?

Yesterday, NWSL issued a statement of corrective action. Under Level One, the corrective action will permanently ban Paul Riley, Christy Holly, Rory Dames, and Richie Burke from the league. In addition, the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns will be fined $1.5 million and $1 million, respectively.

Craig Harrington and Alyse LaHue are both subject to Level Two and will be suspended for two years (until January 2025), and any future employment is conditional. Under Level Three, Farid Benstiti, James Clarkson, Vera Pauw, Amanda Cromwell, Sam Greene, and Aline Reis are all subject to conditional employment. Racing Louisville will face a $200,000 fine, North Carolina Courage will be fined $100,000, and OL Reign and Gotham FC are both charged with $50,000 penalties.

Any future employment of parties under Level Two or Three is at the complete discretion of the Commissioner and subject to the fulfillment of factors she has established, “acknowledging wrongdoing and accepting personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct, participating in training, and demonstrating a sincere commitment to correcting behavior.”

NWSLPA Statement in Response to the NWSL's Corrective Action Announcement

D.C. United kicked off preseason at the United Training Center yesterday. Check out the gallery from the club. Let’s hope the good vibes from yesterday carry on!

Looking for a place to watch the NWSL Draft? Join Washington Spirit at Metrobar DC from 5-8 pm on January 12th!

Join us for a special #NWSLDraft watch party at @metrobardc Jan. 12th

In case you missed it, Gareth Bale has retired from club and country soccer. Sorry friends. I guess we won’t be hosting him at Audi Field unless he’s in the stands.

MLS tried to tell us why we should be excited about preseason, but the messaging on the Black-and-Red was a bit... vague (their take on D.C.’s offseason strategy was spot on, though). So let me know what you’re excited about and worried about in the comments; I think this community can pull together a comprehensive list. (Personally, I’m excited for us to try and NOT win the wooden spoon this season.)