Thursday Freedom Kicks: Women’s Champions League field almost set, Denmark’s World Cup “protest” kits, and more

Women’s Champions League qualifiers: Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus reach group stage - ESPNFC

Arsenal FC, Real Madrid, Juventus, and PSG are among the teams who reached the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Champions League after qualifying wins yesterday. 2 more teams today will round out the field of 16.

World Cup: Denmark kit to protest Qatar’s human rights record at 2022 tournament - ESPNFC

A week after releasing their minimalist World Cup jerseys, Denmark and kit maker Hummel say that the jerseys are a protest of Qatar’s human rights record as they head there for the 2022 World Cup. I just wish that Hummel had said this when they released the jerseys instead of waiting for people to pan them before doubling back with this statement.

How do you want to be remembered? ⚽

Inspired by the iconic ’92 shirt, Denmark’s new national team jersey emphasises the importance of living in the moment and taking your chances when they come! #HistoryIsWhatWeDoNow

As Qatar 2022 looms the US look like who they are: Concacaf’s third best team - The Guardian

What needs to happen for the USMNT to get ready for the World Cup? There are a lot of questions, but they’re not playing inspiring soccer right now.

Stock up, stock down: Where the USMNT stands after World Cup prep - MLS

MLS does a stock watch of all the USMNT players after this dismal international window.

Meet Christopher Atherton, 13, the United Kingdom’s youngest ever senior footballer - The Athletic

Yo, you know what I was doing at 13? Not playing professional soccer. This is wild.

John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football - BBC

John Mikel Obi has retired from soccer, and boy was he fun to watch throughout the years. Hats off for a great career.

