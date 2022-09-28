 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Another D.C. United injury, International roundups, and more

Also, guess where Loudoun United ranks on the age list

By KerryHess14
Washington Spirit v Angel City FC Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Read it? Welcome back. It’s almost October, which means those of us secretly already watching Halloween movies can now openly watch Halloween movies. I love this season. Meteorologically, that is - not MajorLeagueSoccerly.

Andy Najar has unfortunately been injured again on international duty with Honduras. I just don’t know what to say anymore.

Loudoun United is young. Very young. Globally young.

Hoyas, it’s time to buy into the Washington Spirit: I never get tired of reading about new fans wonderstruck by our local teams.

Washington Spirit call on Congress to pass Equal Pay for Team USA Act: Want to know more about what this headline means? Click the link.

Trinity Rodman gains some more recognition.

Three takeaways from the USMNT’s frustrating 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia: Jason’s thoughts on how last last match went... My thoughts? Berhalter obviously is playing 4D chess to make our World Cup opponents overconfident.

Meanwhile, on the U20 side of things... I recognize that name.

Report: 2026 World Cup Final to be played at AT&T Stadium: The World Cup looks like it’s headed to JerryWorld.

The IMSA season draws to a close at Road Atlanta this Saturday, and with it, the end of the DPi era. The DPi championship remains up for grabs. A reminder of how this race and championship ended last year:

With that, I leave you with the famous words of a beloved pig: That’s all, folks!

