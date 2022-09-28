Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Another D.C. United injury, International roundups, and more

Before we get into today’s Freedom Kicks, be sure to check out yesterday’s:

Read it? Welcome back. It’s almost October, which means those of us secretly already watching Halloween movies can now openly watch Halloween movies. I love this season. Meteorologically, that is - not MajorLeagueSoccerly.

Andy Najar has unfortunately been injured again on international duty with Honduras. I just don’t know what to say anymore.

This says that Andy Najar’s year with #VamosUnited is done for the season after sustaining an injury in Honduras’ loss to Argentina last week because of fucking course it is #dcu https://t.co/Lk7s7txOo6 — Ryan Keefer (@reefa_k) September 28, 2022

Loudoun United is young. Very young. Globally young.

Great work from Loudoun United by coach @rpmartin10 with such a young team making steps into the DCU first team pic.twitter.com/ZeYdnJodd8 — Stevie Grieve (@Steviegrieve) September 28, 2022

Hoyas, it’s time to buy into the Washington Spirit: I never get tired of reading about new fans wonderstruck by our local teams.

Washington Spirit call on Congress to pass Equal Pay for Team USA Act: Want to know more about what this headline means? Click the link.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act would ensure parity for every sport, a critical step toward gender equality. Please call on your representatives to pass this act and make equal pay the law of the land. https://t.co/hwzZAUAlxB — USWNT Players (@USWNTPlayers) September 26, 2022

Trinity Rodman gains some more recognition.

Three takeaways from the USMNT’s frustrating 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia: Jason’s thoughts on how last last match went... My thoughts? Berhalter obviously is playing 4D chess to make our World Cup opponents overconfident.

Took some time to write about the USMNT, who seem to have a system that effectively hinges on about 6 players being able to play nearly every minute of every game, which IMO is not a great situation! https://t.co/6E5dyLkYEF — Jason Anderson (@JasonDCsoccer) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, on the U20 side of things... I recognize that name.

FT | #U20MYNT is headed home after winning two out of three in México! Way to finish strong!



⚽️ 7’ - Kevin Paredes

⚽️ 30’ - Brian Gutierrez (Kevin Paredes) pic.twitter.com/pibr7qvPBu — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) September 28, 2022

Report: 2026 World Cup Final to be played at AT&T Stadium: The World Cup looks like it’s headed to JerryWorld.

The 2026 #WorldCup Final could be played at #JerryWorld. https://t.co/deSzNLuF6q — Stars and Stripes FC (@StarsStripesFC) September 27, 2022

The IMSA season draws to a close at Road Atlanta this Saturday, and with it, the end of the DPi era. The DPi championship remains up for grabs. A reminder of how this race and championship ended last year:

2021 was filled with memorable racing moments, but most importantly the final lap of the season that determined the championship winner #IMSA / #2021TopMoments pic.twitter.com/4dqgjqtsW2 — #IMSA (@IMSA) December 27, 2021

