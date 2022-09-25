While Loudoun United has been bumped from playoff contention again, looking ahead to what the team and organization do next with those who wear the shirt remains an interesting prospect. They’re remaining games are against teams who have clinched berths and are playing for seeding or, in the case of today’s opponent Indy Eleven, also eliminated and trying to use the balance of 2022 as a springboard for 2023. With the tension off, maybe some nice soccer is on the horizon, and a chance at a season sweep for Loudoun, who beat Indy at Segra in a frigid Week 1 encounter.

Key player concept: Building on the success of the last one.

In the midweek win over Hartford, Loudoun played arguably their best game of the season. Skage Simonsen had two assists on the night (adding to his single-season team record of seven), deployed as a false nine but using his playmaking ability to find Ted Ku-DiPietro and Kimarni Smith burning down the wings (all three should be available today). Defensively they were formidable throughout and face an Indy side which is one of the few they’ve actually outscored. They certainly have enough in front of them to get only their third road result of 2022, but their second in less than a month, and it would be an encouraging one.

Location: Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm Eastern

Projected Loudoun starting 11/who D.C. United is loaning: Smith and Ku-DiPietro should be ready today, with Jacob Greene and Matai Akinmboni rounding out the loan downs. Kristian Fletcher and Gavin Turner continue, as Abdellatif Aboukoura returns to the gameday squad as well. Veterans Azaad Liadi and Rio Hope-Gund also contribute to the pool today.

Starters: Luis Zamudio; Greene, Jalen Robinson (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Akinmboni; Nicky Downs, Houssou Landry; Zoumana Diarra, Ku-DiPietro, Fletcher; Simonsen

Bench: Dane Jacomen, Hope-Gund, Abdoul Zanne, Turner, Aboukoura, Liadi, Tyler Freeman

Key Indy player/former D.C. players: Solomon Asante

Former Loudoun player Robby Dambrot left Pittsburgh in the middle of the season to sign with Indy, but nothing in terms of Black-and-Red connections. The two-time MVP in Asante leads the team in assists (6) and created chances (30), normally feeding Stefano Pinho, who leads the team with ten goals. Coach Mark Lowry left San Antonio to try and work his magic in Indy with mixed results, going 1-12-1 in the middle of summer until righting the ship (such as it is) with a win over Lowry’s former club. A road loss to Monterey Bay halted their unbeaten streak at four and with Atlanta and Charleston on the horizon, they’ll be looking to try and end 2022 on an up note as well.

Referee: Austin Saini

