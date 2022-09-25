Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit: Time, team news, things to watch

The Fighting Spirits are back at it again for the last away game of the season. Washington Spirit will visit Children’s Mercy Park to face Kansas City Current, potential NWSL Shield, home playoff game and first round bye hopefuls. Just like Angel City midweek, there’s a lot more on the line for the opposition than for the Spirit.

However, the Spirit are in their best run of form all season, and will be eager to build on that by playing spoiler in their next two matches.

When and where

Location: Children’s Mercy Park (Kansas City, KS)

Kickoff time: Sunday, 10:30pm ET

Referee: Elton Garcia

Available TV: CBS Sports Network

Available streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.) & Twitch (int’l)

Who all gon’ be there

Current team news: OUT - Sam Mewis (SEI- right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg), Jaycie Johnson (right leg); QUESTIONABLE - None

Spirit team news: OUT - Tori Huster (SEI - left lower leg), Emily Sonnett (SEI - foot); Kelley O’Hara (hip); QUESTIONABLE - None

3 things to watch