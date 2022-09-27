Tuesday Freedom Kicks: International matches galore, Dave Johnson part of Annapolis Blues ownership group, and more

We may be on an international break, but soccer news never stops! D.C. United players have been busy on the pitch, albeit not in Black-and-Red, and there is plenty to keep us typing.

Victor Pálsson got the start for Iceland against Albania today. A 1-1 draw puts Iceland in second place in their group.

Ravel Morrison made the XI for new head coach Heimir’s first Reggae Boyz match - a friendly against Argentina at 8 pm ET today.

Morrison and Pálsson aren’t alone competing for their country today. Jeremy Garay plays for El Salvador against Peru at Audi Field at 8 pm ET, while Andy Najar kits up for Honduras against Guatemala at 9 pm ET. Jackson Hopkins will join the U20 Youth National Team to take on Paraguay at 10 pm ET.

Loudoun United had three players make the USL Championship Team of the Week; Tyler Freeman, Skage Simonsen, and Ted Ku-DiPietro all made the cut.

Dave Johnson, the voice of D.C. United (and the Wizards, and really the voice of sports in the DMV) has joined the Annapolis Blues ownership group. We love to see it!

According to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, D.C. United is valued at more than $800 million. (This figure includes real estate development, Audi Field, the United Performance Center, sports betting and more.)

