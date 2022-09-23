Friday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United players on the international stage, last home games for D.C. and Washington Spirit, and more

As the week comes to a close, some of our favorite D.C. United players have rejoined their national teams for a slate of exciting matches. We can definitely do with the distraction and some levity right now, so bring it on!

Victor Pálsson has reunited with Iceland’s national team and seems to be having a wonderful time. Iceland bested Venezuela in yesterday’s friendly, winning 1-0. Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson scored the game-winner in the 87’ by converting a penalty.

Looks like Victor Pálsson is having a great day ... ☺️ pic.twitter.com/r7GXB07Vsm — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) September 20, 2022

Jackson Hopkins started for the U20 Men’s Youth National Team against Peru on Wednesday, September 21, for a 3-1 win. They take on Mexico tomorrow, September 24, at 7 pm ET. Iceland next takes on Albania on September 27 at 2:45 pm ET.

FT | With a draw at halftime, Brandan Craig's goal gave momentum to the #U20MYNT, resulting in 3 pts!



USA 3 - 1 PER



⚽️45’ Brian Gutierrez (Mauricio Cuevas)

⚽️68’ Brandan Craig

⚽️84’ Diego Luna (Quinn Sullivan)



Follow the #U20MYNT vs. MEX on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/faZbZZarYV — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) September 21, 2022

Ravel Morrison is currently training with the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica faces off against Argentina on September 27 at 8 pm ET. The match will be held at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Andy Najar is set to play for Honduras this evening against Argentina in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Honduras will meet Guatemala on September 27 at 9 pm ET at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Hoy juega la #LaH #Honduras @Argentina



Apoyemos de todo corazón a nuestra selección en el primer partido amistoso de esta fecha FIFA del mes de septiembre.



️HOY VIERNES

⏰6:00P.M. (LOCAL) | 8:00P.M. (EE.UU.)

️@hardrockstadium#VamosHonduras #LaHsomostodos pic.twitter.com/D63fMF0xVX — Selección Nacional de Honduras (@FenafuthOrg) September 23, 2022

This season’s final home matches are upon us. It’s hard to believe, right?

We’re still about a week out from Washington Spirit’s last home match of the season. They face Houston Dash on October 1 at 7 pm ET at Audi Field in the heart of the District.

D.C. United won’t be back home until October 9, when they close out the season against FC Cincinnati at 2:30 pm ET. Will there be a Rooney - Acosta reunion? We can only dream.

FIFA 23 is out next week, with Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond included. Check out the game trailer below for a cameo from D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney.