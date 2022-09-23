 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United players on the international stage, last home games for D.C. and Washington Spirit, and more

Ted Lasso makes an appearance in FIFA 23, now doesn’t that brighten your week?

By SarahKallassy
MLS: D.C. United at Charlotte FC Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As the week comes to a close, some of our favorite D.C. United players have rejoined their national teams for a slate of exciting matches. We can definitely do with the distraction and some levity right now, so bring it on!

Victor Pálsson has reunited with Iceland’s national team and seems to be having a wonderful time. Iceland bested Venezuela in yesterday’s friendly, winning 1-0. Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson scored the game-winner in the 87’ by converting a penalty.

Jackson Hopkins started for the U20 Men’s Youth National Team against Peru on Wednesday, September 21, for a 3-1 win. They take on Mexico tomorrow, September 24, at 7 pm ET. Iceland next takes on Albania on September 27 at 2:45 pm ET.

Ravel Morrison is currently training with the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica faces off against Argentina on September 27 at 8 pm ET. The match will be held at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Andy Najar is set to play for Honduras this evening against Argentina in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Honduras will meet Guatemala on September 27 at 9 pm ET at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas.

This season’s final home matches are upon us. It’s hard to believe, right?

We’re still about a week out from Washington Spirit’s last home match of the season. They face Houston Dash on October 1 at 7 pm ET at Audi Field in the heart of the District.

D.C. United won’t be back home until October 9, when they close out the season against FC Cincinnati at 2:30 pm ET. Will there be a Rooney - Acosta reunion? We can only dream.

FIFA 23 is out next week, with Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond included. Check out the game trailer below for a cameo from D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney.

