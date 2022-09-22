Thursday Freedom Kicks: Loudoun stomps Hartford, Angel City holds off Spirit, and more

Happy Thursday, everyone. Before we get started with the news, we wanted to send well wishes to Bill Hamid and his family after he officially became a father yesterday! The future national team legend and mother are doing well...congratulations, BIll!

Recap: Freeman double leads Loudoun to 3-0 win - BRU

Loudoun United beat down Hartford Athletic in Ryan Martin’s 100th match as Loudoun head coach.

Angels in control of destiny: Angel City FC 2, Washington Spirit 1 - Angels on Parade

The Washington Spirit dug itself an early hole and despite an Ashley Hatch penalty goal late in the match, they couldn’t get a result against Angel City.

Leagues Cup Showcase: FC Cincinnati rally past Chivas, Nashville edge America on PKs - MLS

Good night for MLS against Liga MX, as FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC got past 2 of the juggernauts of Mexican soccer in the Leagues Cup Showcase.

Explained: Why female fans at Qatar World Cup risk prison or flogging for reporting sexual violence - The Athletic

A report that everyone should read on how women attending the World Cup may feel the pressure to not report sexual violence.

LGBT+ couples who hold hands in Qatar will not be prosecuted, says FA - The Guardian

On the flip, England’s FA has been “given assurances” that LGBTQ couples at the World Cup will not be arrested for holding hands and other minor crimes associated with public displays of affection...we shall see.

Rapper G-Eazy becomes Oakland Roots investor, goes from Billboard to the owner’s box - The Athletic

G-Eazy is one of the new part owners of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul, bringing some flavor to the owner’s box.

Perfect weather is upon us...take advantage!