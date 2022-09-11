Recap: Loudoun succumb to Sacramento 4-0

One would have understood if Loudoun United were able to sneak three points from Saturday night’s opponent. Sacramento Republic played last week in Louisville before training for their ultimately unsuccessful US Open Cup Final with Orlando City SC. But Sacramento showed why they got to the Final, thumping Loudoun 3-0 in front of 9,824 fans at Sacramento’s Heart Health Park.

While Matai Akinmboni made his pro starting debut with D.C. United. Kristian Fletcher, Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, Gaoussou Samaké started for Loudoun. Academy players Gavin Turner, Isaac Espinal, Abdellatif Aboukoura and Dane Jacomen comprised the bench with Jonathan Benteke, Skage Simonson and Zoumana Diarra as the bench lacked any true defenders. Sacramento had numerous players rotate into the lineup following their Open Cup Final loss to Orlando City Wednesday, including onetime D.C. trialist Duke Lacroix and former D.C. player Deshorn Brown.

With the minimal Sacramento lineup (17 players dressed), they were still able to threaten Loudoun early, but Luis Zamudio handled things:

CHANCE! Deshorn flicks the ball forward for an oncoming Douglas, who gets the ball into the box, and Emil gets a shot but it's blocked. #SACvLDN pic.twitter.com/Syy8IkWyNe — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) September 11, 2022

Zamudio almost gave it back on a long distance chip from Emil Cuello:

CHANCE FROM DISTANCE!



Emil nearly scores from our own half. Just misses. pic.twitter.com/0mJiTQmOpw — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) September 11, 2022

Brown almost opened scoring with a nifty attempt:

Another Sacramento chance was just off as the first half ended with a 13-2 Sacramento shot advantage, including 4 shots off the bar:

Zamudio and Brown’s fortunes would change drastically as the former misplayed a ball resulting in a goal for the latter:

.@strika09 pounces on a mistake from the keeper and slots away his first SRFC goal #SACvLDN pic.twitter.com/cioW2F1sMh — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) September 11, 2022

Minutes later, Jack Gurr scored a more conventional goal for Sacramento’s brace:

Dan Casey got Sacramento’s third moments after Jonathan Benteke came on for his second straight Loudoun appearance:

Second half substitutes Keko and Luther Archimede link for for the fourth:

Loudoun (7-18-3, 24 pts) stay on the road, playing Louisville City FC next Saturday at 7:30pm.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 28

Sacramento Republic FC 4 (Brown 48, Gurr 56, Casey 65, Archimede 83)

Loudoun United FC 0

Lineups:

Sacramento (343): Carlos Saldana; Dan Casey, Duke Lacroix, Conor Donovan (C); Jack Gurr, Nick Ross (Rodrigo Lopez 84), Luis Felipe (Matt Lagrassa 73), Damia Vlader; Douglas Martinez (Keko 67), Deshorn Brown (Luther Archimede 66), Emil Cuello (Maalique Foster 84)

Loudoun (4231): Luis Zamudio; Jacob Greene, Jalen Robinson (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Gaoussou Samaké (Zoumana Diarra 84); Jeremy Garay, Nicky Downs; Abdoul Zanne (Jonathan Benteke 64), Houssou Landry (Skage Simonsen 64), Kristian Fletcher (Abdellatif Aboukoura 64); Tyler Freeman (Gavin Turner 75)

Bookings:

Sacramento - Ross 35, Gurr 90+4

Loudoun - Zanne 30, Freeman 63, Downs 64, Robinson 81, Aboukoura 90+4