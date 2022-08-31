Loudoun United seem to have a short history in Memphis where the D.C. United Academy players play a part in the outcome. The last time the team was here in 2019, Griffin Yow scored the first goal in team history en route to a 1-1 draw, and Wednesday night, a second-half goal from Jacob Greene was the only mark on the scoreboard in a 1-0 Loudoun win over Memphis 901 FC in front of 3,001 at AutoZone Park. The win was the second in the Red-and-White’s last three games.

The only starting lineup change from Ryan Martin’s side that won 3-1 against Atlanta United 2 last week was the return of Kristian Fletcher. Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, Gaoussou Samaké and Hayden Sargis started from D.C. United, with Sargis playing right back and Greene left midfield (both out of their traditional position, as was Nicky Downs, playing center back next to Jalen Robinson. Academy player Gavin Turner was on the bench with Abdellatif Aboukoura, while Academy alum Dane Jacomen backed up Luis Zamudio.

Tyler Freeman tested the Memphis defense early:

8' | First big chance for Loudoun!@tylerfreeman23 forces a save but the Red-and-White can't put away the rebound.



0 - 0 | #MEMvLDN pic.twitter.com/Z5LhfNXxhO — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) September 1, 2022

And Greene scored his second of the year early in the second half:

Jacob Greene slots it home for his second of the season! #LetsRide | @jacob88j pic.twitter.com/vdDxJhUof6 — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) September 1, 2022

Luis Zamudio made nine saves en route to his sixth clean sheet of the season, including these:

El Pulpo has been on tonight! pic.twitter.com/Oj08dHUwCx — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) September 1, 2022

Loudoun (7-16-3, 24 pts) return home to Segra Field to host the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 pm.

Highlights will be added when they are available.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 26

Memphis 901 FC 0

Loudoun United FC 1 (Greene 56)

Lineups:

Memphis (442): Andrew Romig; Rece Buckmaster, Graham Smith, Lucas Turci, Patrick Segrist; Luiz Fernando (David Egbo 77), Leston Paul (C) (Chris Allan 63), Aaron Molloy, Jeremy Kelly (Derek Dodson 77); Phillip Goodrum, Laurent Kissiedou

Loudoun (4231): Luis Zamudio; Hayden Sargis, Jalen Robinson (C), Nicky Downs, Gaoussou Samaké; Jeremy Garay, Houssou Landry; Ted Ku-DiPietro, Skage Simonsen (Abdellatif Aboukoura 76), Jacob Greene; Tyler Freeman (Abdoul Zanne 63)

Bookings:

Memphis - Smith 50, 90 (RC), Turci 90+6

Loudoun - Downs 65, Zamudio 84